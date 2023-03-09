Andrew Hoyler, the former Broad Run District School Board member announced March 8 he plans a run for his old seat this fall on the Democrat Party ticket.
Hoyler, who previously ran as an independent, wrote in a Facebook post that he recently submitted a membership application to join the Loudoun County Democratic Committee and will pursue the Democrat endorsement this fall.
“I have realized that I cannot sit idly and let our schools and community continue to be the focal point of attacks that harm the well-being of our students,” he wrote.
Hoyler was appointed unanimously by the School Board in Oct 2021 to fill the seat left vacant when Leslee King died in Aug. 2021. Hoyler had run unsuccessfully against King in the 2019 School Board election receiving 37% of the votes to King’s 61%. He lost the seat in a special election in November to Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run).
In the March 8 Facebook post, Hoyler wrote he was pleased at what he accomplished during his 13 months in office and looks forward to building off those successes.
“I care very deeply about LCPS and the future of our schools. It is disheartening to watch from the sidelines as I see negative narratives detract from all of the amazing things happening in our school system,” he wrote. “I believe I still have gas in my tank to help LCPS regain the lost trust from these last few years.”
Hoyler wrote he decided to join the Democratic Party after estimating that roughly 40% of voters for Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) that year also voted for him. Asked for clarification, Hoyler explained he assumed Wexton voters also voted for either him or his Democrat-endorsed opponent, Nick Gothard. He said based on the difference in votes between his Republican School Board election opponent Polifko and Wexton’s House of Representatives election opponent Hung Cao, he estimated he got 7% of the Republican vote. Hoyler’s calculation assumes all Polifko voters were also Cao voters, and all Cao voters who didn’t vote Polifko voted Hoyler. That also ignores undervotes, when a voter does not pick a candidate for every race on the ballot.
“It’s clear that the path forward to victory this fall involves teaming up with other like-minded candidates,” he wrote.
(5) comments
I'm not a big fan of Andrew Hoyler. He tends to be rather conservative on things. (For example, he voted against an LGBTQ+ History Month Proclamation.) But if he conforms more to Democratic Party principles, I could see myself supporting him. Good luck Mr. Hoyler!
Good to see Hoyler declare his true colors. He is a big-spending, zero-accountability, teacher-union supporting Democrat. Always was and always will be. Just like Morse, Rose, and Hornberger of last school boards.
He is now admitting that Polifko's dedication to transparency, accountability, and clarity in policies is anathema to him.
Hope this will clear up the confusion of so many parents who thought Hoyler had the interests of students in mind when all he really cared about was furthering LCPS propaganda and protecting adult employee interests.
Andrew is a good man. I just hope (I think he will) he focuses on the actual education of our children rather than democrat social agenda items like racial justice and LGBT policy. Actually I would like to see everything and anything having to do with race out of LCPS. This paper recently reported that the number of racial incidents have gone up over the last year. Well what do you expect when race is pushed in the faces of our children day after day. It is not helping anyone.
What happened to School Board members being nonpartisan. When did School Boards become political pawns. Our country is in a sick and twisted tailspin to politicize everything, regardless of who it harms. This time...our children. We as parents need to WISE UP and not choose someone solely based on the R or D next to their names or endorsement, but for the person that represents our values to EDUCATE our children in READING, WRITING, and MATH. Stop using public schools and our children as social justice and political outlets.
This is sad for Andrew. He just wants to win based on %'s, etc. versus running on what his TRUE values are and letting the voters decide. He has shown his true colors and SHOULD NOT be awarded a seat on the school board.
I come from a state where all local elections are non-partisan. It was great.
