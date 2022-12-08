Former Broad Run District School Board member Andrew Hoyler spoke out on Facebook on Tuesday night following the firing of former superintendent Scott Ziegler, saying there wasn't much in a bombshell special grand jury report which led to the firing that he didn't already know from his time on the School Board.
“I must say, I am shocked it was a unanimous vote, knowing the lengths many of my former colleagues went to defend him and his staff. I do think the public pushback combined with the effect that elections are coming up for all 9 seats played a large factor, as there wasn’t much new information in the Grand Jury report that I (can’t speak for other) didn’t already know. I do believe this is the right step for the county, and hope that with new leadership we can begin to start rebuilding trust within the community,” he posted.
In an interview, Hoyler said based on reading news articles, police reports, court cases and the independent review conducted by the School Board, there wasn't much new information to him in the grand jury's report. The School Board agreed to conduct the independent review in late October 2021. On Jan. 14, the School Board announced operational changes but said it would not be releasing the report to the public, even in redacted form. Hoyler said he only had about 30 minutes to read the independent review at the time.
He also said he learned a lot the day he testified before the grand jury.
“A lot of questions were asked such as, 'were you aware of this or of this,' and a couple I wasn’t aware of,” Hoyler said.
The School Board voted without public discussion after a two-hour closed session on Tuesday night.
“I don’t know if they felt they learned something new they didn’t know from the report or if they were worried the Virginia Department of Education was going to remove Ziegler and that would look bad for the county. I wish I had been a fly on the wall to see,” Hoyler said.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Hoyler said he never attempted to fire Ziegler despite what he knew because the votes weren't there.
“I was honest from the start that I felt by making a public motion to terminate the contract without having five solid votes would have rubbed swing votes the wrong way and it would’ve been a bigger uphill battle to get five votes,” he said. “My goal was to make a change, not make a political statement to try to get votes.”
Hoyler said while he liked Ziegler as a person and enjoyed lunches with him, he felt a change was needed, and said the lack of communication and other times lack of Ziegler not being up front with things was frustrating and hard for him to get past.
“I was ready for this back in June 2022,” he said. “I am glad it finally happened.”
But Hoyler also said the grand jury's finding that administrators were looking out for their own good over the division's isn't fair.
“So many administrators were named in the report that I think a blanket statement that all were looking out for themselves is not doing proper justice for those who really do care but were lead down the wrong path by someone else. It’s not a fair thing to say," he said.
And he agreed with the grand jury’s report that the School Board had been kept in the dark and said he was happy to hear no board member would be prosecuted. Although the grand jury so far has not filed any criminal charges, it remains active.
“We knew that all along, and I think the general public did because board members had been asking questions and wanting answer themselves. The superintendent is in charge of the day-to-day operation of the school system, not the School Board,” Hoyler said.
Hoyler was appointed to fill the Broad Run District seat in October 2021 following the death of Leslee King. During the November special election to fill the remaining year of King’s term, he lost a three-way race. Tiffany Polifko is the district’s new representative.
Hoyler said the unanimous vote surprised him because of the $28,000 raise Ziegler got a few months ago from the School Board. The raise was dependent on him receiving at least a “proficient” performance rating by the board.
He also noted some board members were showing public support for the former superintendent.
“The fact that Ziegler got the raise makes it pretty clear where others stood on supporting him. All it takes is a majority,” he said in an interview.
Hoyler and Denise Corbo (At-Large) were the only two board members not to give Ziegler a proficient performance rating.
In a July 24 tweet, Hoyler said, “I believe Communications/Public relations and Instructional leadership are two of the greatest areas for improvement…”
Corbo’s reasons, given in a July 26 in Facebook post echoed Hoyler’s comments about communication and also talked about leadership and how past superintendents she had worked with brought educators, students, parents and the board together to discuss before making district wide decisions.
“Division leadership begins with the superintendent and the strategic plan is the roadmap that guides the division/school leadership, educators and students with goals and data to prove outcomes,” Corbo said.
Hoyler speculated Ziegler was fired without cause, able to keep his $323,000 salary plus benefits for the next year, because the board was trying to avoid more lawsuits that could have cost the county both time and money.
He said he is optimistic Chief of Staff Dan Smith, who has been tagged to be the interim superintendent with a vote Thursday night, will be a good fit.
“I was trying to get votes to make him the interim superintendent back months ago. In fact, my last email to Dr. Smith after I was voted out was letting him know that we were close to having the five votes to make this change. I have been pleased with the work he’s done. He has always treated board members with respect and hopefully the public will be pleased,” Hoyler said.
Smith was hired earlier this year, and was not a school division employee when the sexual assaults took place. He is expected to be designated as the interim superintended at an emergency school board meeting on Dec. 8.
This article was edited on Dec. 8 at 2:50 p.m.
(8) comments
This is nothing more than an attempt to maintain some type of relevance after finishing third in the election. This doesn't really endear you to anyone and does not make you out to be some type of hero. And no, I am not a supporter of Ziegler.
It's sad how many politicians can justify doing nothing in the face of wrong and evil. Thanks for doing nothing, Mr. Hoyler. Apparently, that was the very least you could do.
According to the article, Hoyler voted against giving Ziegler that pay increase and his analysis of the mindset of the school board majority is a good one. It shows they were more interested in covering this up than the fact 2 girls were raped by a male in a dress, who accesed the girls' bathroom at Broad Run HS. The issue here is that this Democrat School Board and Democrat supervisors said nothing about this over the last year and a half and stood by the status quo, and only when the grand jury issued that report did they take action --and Phyllis Randall's call for his firing was 11th hour. Fact is this -- had Jason Miyares not been elected AG. and Democrat Mark Herring were AG, all of this would have been swept under the rug and Ziegler would still be in office and there's be no punishments to the other staff who allowed these assaults to continue. We need 2 party government.
I don't have respect for Andrew Hoyler. He speculates about things in the press (e.g. why Dr. Ziegler was dismissed without cause). That's very irresponsible. He also doesn't have the courage of his convictions. If he truly believed Dr. Ziegler should have been dismissed, why didn't he pursue that conviction? Claiming he didn't have enough support from other board members is a very lame excuse. I'll be glad when we hear the last of this two-time loser.
"TIM," you have a lot of nerve and lack comprehension. He speculates based on the information he knows, with substantial first hand knowledge. If he knew he didn't have the votes to have him terminated previously he did the right thing. Happens all the time in Congress. I guess we did hear the last of the loser (your friend) Mr. Ziegler.
There is only ONE REASON school board members would overtly waste $300,000 plus rather than fire an employee for cause when there apparently is cause. THIS is the major reason I was never comfortable having private sessions while on the school board. EVERYONE who has a child in the system or pays property taxes should hear how real estate and personnel decisions are made in my opinion!
No one stapled his mouth shut. He should have spoken up. Now that his election is over (and he lost), all of a sudden he speaks. Sorry, he was part of the problem too. Glad he is gone.
Indeed. Addition by subtraction when it comes to this fellow
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.