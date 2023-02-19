NOVA Parks and the Loudoun Branch of the NAACP on Saturday celebrated Lewis A. Bell, believed to be the first Black American to fire a gun in support of the Union Army.
During the ceremony to unveil the new historical marker on the 1861 Ball’s Buff battlefield, speakers highlighted Bell’s story as both an inspirational step toward freedom for enslaved Africans and the unearthing of important history that too often goes untold.
It’s a story Connor Smith, a volunteer park guide at Balls Bluff, has been telling visitors during his tours.
Bell was a free Black man who lived in Washington, DC. On Oct. 21, 1861, he was serving as an aide de camp to a Union colonel. During the chaotic battle, Bell picked up a rifle and joined in the fight—a stunning and illegal action by a Black man at the time. The Union Army lost nearly half its troops during the battle, including many, like Bell, who were captured and taken to a prisoner camp in Richmond.
NOVA Parks board Chair Cate Magennis Wyatt asked those gathered at the battlefield to step into Bell’s shoes.
“In his shoes on this territory, he's considered chattel. And if captured, he would certainly be in chains or worse, of course, made an example for those who might consider taking up arms against their slavers but also in issues described by law. He cannot join the Union Army and fight for his own freedom, ironically, because of his race,” Magennis Wyatt said.
“There's smoke, there's haze, and he has kind of choice to make. At his feet, there are rifles, which if he picks up, he could be imprisoned in the North for using. And if he's caught and tries to run, he could be lynched. So what do you do in his shoes at that moment?” she asked. “He stood his ground. He picked up that rifle and he shot. He defended the Union troops, and he was captured.”
“He did the right thing. And today, we do not only commemorate him as the first African American to take up arms to defend the Union in the Civil War, but we also honor him for inspiring us to always stand our ground and do the right thing,” Magennis Wyatt said.
Loudoun County NAACP President Pastor Michelle Thomas hailed the new historical marker as an important effort to highlight Black history.
“Today is really important, because nationally we face an anti-Black history movement all across this nation. African American history has been under attack,” Thomas said. “When we're able to codify history, in the form of interpretive signs, we put the narrative where it should be right alongside of our Civil War history. All history is important. African American history is American history. Black history is American history.”
Thomas commended NOVA Parks for highlighting other Black history stories, including markers that tell the story of the lynching of Orion Anderson in Leesburg and segregation on the W&OD railroad.
“I thank you for doing the difficult work of saying that you will not continue to live out this status quo, raising up our voices standing together shoulder to shoulder to say all history matters. This is important. The time is now. There’s something about the fierce urgency of now. It's not just because it's Black History Month. It is because our children need to know the truth,” she said. “ … now this truth is really going to, I think, help school children who in this upcoming season will be learning more about the Civil War earlier now. They'll learn the truth about the Civil War that African Americans participated and they fought for freedoms— not just then, but we’re still fighting today.”
County Chair Phyliss Randall (D-At Large) said Bell’s heroic actions add his name to a long list of those who fought for freedom and civil rights, making her own career of public service possible.
“These have been important times that we're standing in. We are making history. We are in historic times. But even as we stand to make history, we reach back for the Lewis Bells. We can never think that we've done this by ourselves, Randall said. “I say all the time. There were two groups of people that I owe, I owe everyone who came before me. And I owe everyone who's going to come after Me, which basically is everyone. I owe everyone. But we cannot remember we cannot forget what has happened if we're going to remember what's next.
Supervisor Kristen Umstattd (D-Leesburg) and Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk said it was important to tell a more complete version of history.
“I remember how much we have lost as a country by not always including Black history in our teaching of American history. We have lost the inspiration that comes from a story like that of Lewis A. Bell,” Umstattd said.
Burk said that when she first moved to town 50 years ago, Ball’s Bluff was viewed as Confederate memorial.
“I came over to see it and I was very dismayed because it was related to me that this was a Confederate site, and that there was a Confederate battle here, and the Confederates won, and the people buried there were Confederates and there was a memorial to the one Union soldier,” Burk said. ”So I left, never coming back again for many, many years.”
Only recently, Burk said, she learned the narrative had changed.
“I'm delighted to hear the stories that we've got here now. And the recognition of the men that served and to know that the first African American that that got involved in a battle was here, here in Leesburg in Loudoun County is very heartwarming, and very inspirational,” Burk said.
Smith has been a Ball’s Bluff tour guide for five years.
“It’s a dream come true to see the story that I tell on my tours memorialize the battlefield with this sign we dedicate today,” he said.
He noted that in 1861 slavery was still legal in northern states like Maryland and Black men were barred from service in the Union Army until President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation a year later. “Despite this discrimination, a free black man named Louis A. Bell managed to fight here alongside Union soldiers.”
Smith said Bell’s story was introduced by Balls Bluff historian James Morgan, in his book “A Little Short of Boats,” which reported that Confederates noticed a Black man with military uniform standing armed in the ranks—"a provocation that was more than they could bear.”
Smith’s research helped complete Bell’s story. His actions were recorded in a Massachusetts regimental history and newspaper accounts document Bell being among the prisoners taken to a camp in Richmond and, later, among those released in a prisoner swap at Ft. Monroe.
Smith said that is where the trail ends, so far.
“While we do not yet have confirmation of his whereabouts after being released from a military prison, Lewis Bell's spontaneous service here is an early example of an African American contribution to the Union cause,” he said.
