First Lady Stumps for Wexton in Ashburn

First Lady Jill Biden spoke at a rally for Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) at an Ashburn home Monday, Nov. 7.
The First Lady reminded rallygoers how important it is to vote, and said Wexton winning on Nov. 8 came down to where people placed voting on their to-do list.
“This race is going to be close, the only way we can win is by voting. So, put voting first on your to-do list. And make sure that your friends and your neighbors and your family [...] do the same thing,” Biden said.
She said it was two years ago today when they learned her husband Joe Biden had won the presidency, and that there is still work to be done.
“Voters have a choice to make between two drastically different visions of our future. In one, we send Jennifer back to Congress to keep building on the progress we’ve made, and in the other, extremists are putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block,” she said “A Republican majority will attack women’s rights and affordable health care. They will once again give more tax cuts to large corporations and the wealthy, and that is just not fair.”
Biden said the election will be won with “one ballot cast at a time” and by calling neighbors to remind them to vote, or offering to drive someone to a polling location.
“These small actions keep adding up to something so much bigger than anything we could do alone… You are the ones who take us to victory,” she said.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) praised Wexton’s career as a public servant and her years advocating for children in Loudoun County in the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, saying “she will never stand by and let anyone get kicked around.” He also mentioned what he said was her “key role” in the Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Act.
Wexton said public service has been part of her entire career.
“The reason I have dedicated so much of my life to public service is because I believe this is a way that I can truly better the lives of my people and my constituent around me in my community,” she said.
She said she’s been able to do that during her time in Washington, touting the Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act and said she has more work to do.
“The historic progress under President Biden is improving the lives of kids and families here in Virginia 10. I’m proud of our progress and you should be too,” she said.
“Thanks to the hard work of volunteers like you, we flipped this seat in 2018 after 38 years in Republican hands. We restored the soul of America by electing Joe Biden in 2020. We are going to hold onto this seat ad defend our majority In Congress, because we are not done yet,” she said.
“There is a lot at stake this election. People are going to be faced with choices when they go to the polls tomorrow—choices between fighting for a good future for our families, or giving into special interests. Fighting for protecting rights like abortion and women’s freedom to make decisions about their own healthcare, and denying people rights that have been guaranteed for decades. Between defending our democracy, or seeking to undermine it. Between people or politics. I’ve always put the families of Virginia first, and you know I will keep fighting to do just that when I return to Congress,” she added.
Jiao “Ginny” Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American who came to the U.S. as a refugee, was at the rally Monday and said she supports Jennifer Wexton and the whole Democratic ticket. Nguyen said she was against Hung Cao, Wexton’s opponent, because she felt he used his status as a refugee to go against the democratic values refugees support.
She also didn’t like how Cao during debates said inflation and high gas prices were all Biden’s fault.
“It shows he doesn’t have any knowledge of what is going on in the world,” she said, arguing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, supply chain disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic caused those issues, and not the Democratic party.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling place, sample ballots and more at loudoun.gov/vote or elections.virginia.gov.
