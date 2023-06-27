The Loudoun Fire Marshal’s Office and Loudoun Fire and Rescue donated more than 100 books about fire safety and 911 to Loudoun elementary schools.
Fire Marshall Seaver Miller and his team visited three elementary schools to deliver the books and meet with students, according to the school division.
“We are so thankful for the partnership between LCPS and the Fire Marshal’s office, and it’s a pleasure to show our appreciation by donating these books,” Miller stated. “We are donating these books with the hope that students will use these resources to learn about fire and life safety while enjoying reading.”
Some of the books were created in Loudoun County specifically to help students learn about safety, according to division Media Services Supervisor Elissa Moriz.
Those books include “Beamer Learns About Fire Safety” and “Sophie Needs an Ambulance” by Cindy Chambers and “Dolley the Fire Dog” by Lisa Gerry.
“Stories are powerful tools to help our youngest students learn and understand the world around them,” Moriz said.
The books are available in Loudoun elementary schools.
