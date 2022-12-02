Discussions around secondary school attendance zone changes are nearing an end, with a total of five plans up for consideration and one final public hearing before the Board votes on a final plan.
Most of the plans favor moving as few students as possible and focus primarily on alleviating overcrowding in central Loudoun schools, with a few adjustments in Ashburn.
School Board member John Beatty’s (Catoctin) two proposals—Beatty 577 and Beatty 860—are similar, with the second adding changes to a planning zone known as CL22. He proposes moving 107 students from Loudoun County High School to Tuscarora High School, and another 142 into Heritage High School; and moving 63 from J.L. Simpson Middle School to Smart’s Mill Middle School and another 93 to Harper Park Middle School.
In eastern Loudoun, he proposes moving 19 students from Park View High School to Riverside High School and 13 Sterling Middle School students to Belmont Ridge Middle School. Those students are in area just west of Rt. 28 which includes the Kincora Village Development, still under development with up to 2,600 multi-family units.
Beatty said he was moving as few students as possible.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles)’s plan also focuses on moving as few students as possible while alleviating the overcrowding at Loudoun County High School. His rationale included current enrollment numbers for the proposed boundary changes as well as several years out and focused primarily on numbers at Dominion, Potomac Falls and Park View High Schools.
“I’m not wed to this plan. I wanted a plan that minimized the number of students being moved and unfortunately I didn’t have good coordination with the other board members so I am fully open to adapting someone else’s plan that would also minimize and most of those do that,” he said at the School Board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) took Beatty’s 860 plan and adapted it to include some changes to an attendance zone called DN09 that has asked him to keep their zone together as the student’s matriculate from elementary to middle and high school. Newton Lee Elementary School students from this zone currently go to two separate middle and high schools.
He proposed graduating Newton Lee fifth grade students in the 2023-24 school year and beyond move to Belmont Ridge Middle School and Riverside High School.
The fifth plan is the staff plan that was proposed on Oct. 13. Director of Planning and GIS Services Beverly Tate said it has 15 zoning plan changes and focuses on fixing enrollment and capacity levels in Eastern and Central Loudoun and Ashburn.
The final public hearing for the attendance zone changes is Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The School Board is scheduled to adopt a plan on Dec. 13. The changes will go into effect at the start of 2023-2024 school year.
