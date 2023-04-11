The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools’ handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student in 2021 following a complaint filed by America First Legal.
The investigation was launched after Ian Prior, a Loudoun resident, founder of Fight for Schools and a senior advisor with America First Legal, sent a letter to the Office of Civil Rights Jan. 18 asking the agency to investigate alleged violations of Title IX.
Prior said he asked for an investigation because he believes there are systemic problems within the division in the way it seems to protect the administration over students, something a special grand jury emplaned to investigate the division’s handling of the assaults noted in a report that was unsealed in December.
“The special grand jury report uncovered there was no Title IX process in place at all, so we don’t know how many other things were improperly handled previously,” Prior said.
In the complaint, Prior denotes additional incidents he said show the division “acted with deliberate indifference to allegations of sexual assault and harassment and willfully ignored its obligations under Title IX in dealing with the victim’s assailant.”
Among those is former special education teacher Erin Brooks who was fired after filing two Title IX complaints to the division after reporting she was repeatedly groped by one of her students. Brooks also testified before the special grand jury investigating the school district. Former Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler, who was fired after the release of the special grand jury report, was charged with retaliating against and penalizing an employee for a court appearance, one of three indictments brought against him in December.
Brooks filed a civil lawsuit last June.
The other involves the Harding family, whose daughter was one of three students who reported they were being sexually harassed by a teacher at Stone Bridge High School in March 2022. Tumay Harding spoke during a Dec. 13 School Board meeting and said another student had reported the same teacher had sexually assaulted her in 2020 but the teacher was never fired.
“It’s not about politics, it’s really about the foundational piece of Title IX and the investigation should be on the proper policies and protocols,” Prior said. “It’s not limited to LCPS, but their failures have been perhaps the most publicized and noteworthy over the past few years.”
Prior said he hoped the investigation finds other instances that prove there are systemic issues within the division.
“Title IX policies were introduced to the [School Board] discipline committee in January 2020 and they sat there for two years,” he said. “Those policies may have had an impact on how the division handled the issues in 2021, but the board had other priorities.”
Prior, citing other cases he’s heard about from former students said, “the concern is they will do the bare minimum to keep up the public relations campaign but not actually put into place a competent policy that will address past issues and current ones.”
The sexual assaults happened at Stone Bridge High School May 28, 2021, then at Broad Run High School on Oct. 6, 2021, after the student was transferred to the school at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The student almost immediately began causing issues with female students at the new school, according to the letter. A teacher reported incidents to the principal and the assistant principal reported them to the division's then Chief of Staff and Title IX Coordinator Mark Smith.
Prior alleges in the complaint that despite the administration's knowledge that this was the same student facing charges for the Stone Bridge assault, Smith determined it didn’t “necessitate a Title IX investigation.”
School Board in October 2021 commissioned the law firm Blankingship and Keith to conduct an independent investigation of the circumstances surrounding the assaults. After the report was issued in January 2022, Smith was fired, and the division hired now acting superintendent Daniel Smith to be the Chief of Staff. The School Board also adopted a series of Title IX policy changes and hired two Title IX investigators and a new Title IX coordinator.
The School Board in February voted 6-3 to not publicly release the report, citing attorney-client privilege.
The handling of the sexual assaults prompted an investigation by Commonwealth Attorney General Jason Miyares at the request of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and lead to the empaneling of a special grand jury in April 2022.
In December, a Loudoun County Circuit Court unsealed a report written by the special grand jury and indictments against Ziegler and division spokesperson Wayde Byard.
Ziegler faces three misdemeanor indictments: giving false information to a publication, penalizing an employee for a court appearance and retaliation.
(4) comments
Can’t wait to see how some on here try to twist this to a witch hunt and politically motivated.
Be prepared for an earth shattering revelation! The school system has avoided publishing bullying, assaults and battery for decades! School board members have trended toward protecting staff and reputation more than disclosure. This is part of the reason they resist allowing parents to submit input into staff performance evaluations. The real issue for me after two terms on the board is the reality that repetitive assaults/bullying have NEVER resulted in any staff member being fired for not properly monitoring the aggressor to prevent re-occurrences. Once a formal complaint is submitted whose rights are being violated by making sure the predator no longer has the privacy to keep hurting other students? Is it really in the children's best interests to claim safe schools instead of providing safe schools?
It took the courage of a concerned parent to move this forward. Thank you! Our elected SB members, however, are cowards and were never going to do anything.
Could LNow get a quote from Ziegler regarding this good news???
Kudos to Prior for actually trying to get the Democrat US Department of Education to enforce Title IX protections for vulnerable female students. LCPS admins and most of the school board clearly have contempt for anyone who would sully their reputation regardless of whether crimes or violations actually occurred. The Public Information Office of LCPS rivals the efforts of Goebbels in WWII in their deception and outright lies.
Every single one of the senior admins should be fired and 8 of the SB members should be voted off. Does anyone have any hope the SB will hire a new superintendent with the courage to do that so students will finally be protected?
