The reconstruction of the historic John G. Lewis Memorial Bridge is sustainably complete, allowing VDOT today to reopen Featherbed Lane fully to traffic.
The road has been closed at the Catoctin Creek crossing since January 2021. In April, the truss bridge structure was removed to allow a new steel beam and timber deck bridge to be constructed. The trusses then were moved back in place. Crews will continue with finishing some minor elements of the project in the coming weeks.
The work had been scheduled for completion in November 2021, but was delayed by supply chain challenges acquiring the steel beams.
Variety Iron Works constructed the bridge in 1889 over Goose Creek on the Leesburg & Alexandria Turnpike, now Rt. 7. It was moved to its current location spanning Catoctin Creek in 1932. The structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
The $4.9 million project was financed with federal and state funding, including State of Good Repair funding used for bridges.
Cool.
