The family of a student who was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom has spoken out after the firing of superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday night.
Scott and Jessica Smith, the parents of the first victim, said they were pleased with the firing, but asked: “Why didn’t this happen a year ago?”
Scott Smith said the family knew “95 percent” of what was in the grand jury report a year ago, and pointed out the School Board had done its own independent review after the second assault. The school district has never released even a redacted version of that review. He wants to know what was in that report and why more wasn’t done.
“This should have happened a year ago. The School Board should have done something. If Ziegler wasn’t cooperating with them, they should have fired him. They didn’t, they were defending him, therefore they are no better than him,” Smith said.
The Smiths think the reason it took so long was politically-motivated, and said board members felt compelled to act now or risk losing their seat.
“Right now, everyone is on a ballot. Everybody is on a ballot. The clock is ticking,” Jessica Smith said.
Ziegler was fired effective immediately and without cause Tuesday after the School Board met in closed session for two hours. The day before, a report from a special grand jury empaneled to look into how the school division handled two sexual assaults by the same student was released publicly.
“How do you fire someone without cause? The report pretty much gives you the cause.” Scott Smith said.
Under the terms of his contract, being fired without cause entitles Ziegler to receive his full $323,000 salary plus benefits for the next year.
In its 24-page report, the special grand jury found that warning signs available to school administrators that may have prevented the assault went unheeded, and that they unfairly treated Scott Smith, who was removed from the school on the day of the assault and later faced criminal charges after a scuffle at a School Board meeting.
According to the report, after the assault took place on May 28, Smith arrived at the school and became upset after he learned his daughter had not been assaulted, like he initially thought, but sexually assaulted. He was escorted from the building by the School Resource Officer 15 minutes after arriving. Principal Tim Flynn requested a no-trespass letter against the father from Superintendent Scott Ziegler.
At that time, the male student who committed the assault was missing for nearly three hours in the school, and was only found at dismissal, according to the grand jury’s documents.
“Given the nature of the allegations, we are dismayed at the lack of concern regarding the assailant being at-large in the school for over three hours and believe the school should have been locked down to find the individual,” the report said.
An email to Stone Bridge High School parents, attributed to Principal Tim Flynn but drafted by Public Information Officer Wayde Byard and approved by Superintendent Scott Ziegler, addressed only the incident with the father, and not the sexual assault. The jury wrote the statement “deliberately makes no mention of the sexual assault that took place just hours earlier. Nor does it mention the fact the assailant had gone missing in SBHS for hours after he committed the sexual assault, jeopardizing the safety of all students.”
The jury wrote LCPS, which has repeatedly cited privacy concerns in withholding information around the sexual assaults, “dropped the ball” in alerting the community.
“There was certainly a way to inform the community about the allegations of sexual assault without sharing information about any of the students, or jeopardizing an ongoing investigation, but LCPS chose not to do so. We feel that since LCPS sent an email about the disruptive parent, they should have also sent an email about the incident involving students, which also required the involvement of the [Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office],” the jury wrote.
The grand jury report details communications with the assailant’s mother who pleaded for help from the school and a teaching assistant who, just 16 days before the assault, warned that the student was a danger.
The Smiths want accountability on all sides.
“Every hand and head that stayed near this needs to go. Am I thankful for the report? Yes, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Scott Smith said.
They said not once over the past 18 months has anyone reached out to them from the School Board to speak with them, lend support or apologize, essentially getting zero support from their elected members for their child who attends school in the division.
They said instead, they have been villainized because of policy 8040, a policy that deals with the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students. The conversation was sparked because according to school administrators the assailant was wearing a skirt—School Board members later said it was a kilt—when he attacked the Smiths’ daughter.
“How dare they try to villainize the Smiths?” Scott Smith said. “We didn’t bring this on. We didn’t ask for this. I didn’t go to the School Board meeting and pick a fight with a radical parent; she picked a fight with me. I didn’t do anything physical to anyone, the officer grabbed me,” Scott Smith said.
He said instead of being met with compassion and understanding over what happened to their daughter, they were met with hatred.
“We were denied. We were told this didn’t happen and that we orchestrated this all against 8040,” he said.
The special grand jury found there is “absolutely no evidence the father said anything about policy 8040 that day, or that he even knew what policy 8040 was on that day,” the day he was escorted out of Stone Bridge High School.
He said the day of the June 22, 2021 School Board meeting he went to get information on the policy. He said he hadn’t been paying close attention to what was going on because he was involved with what had happened to his daughter.
“I did not mean to end up in the center ring. I went to get information on this policy and see why they would vote on it and how they could say it wasn’t going to endanger anyone, when the fact was it had just happened,” Smith said.
The grand jury also addressed Smith’s arrest during the School Board meeting. In the crowd, he got into a verbal altercation with a woman he said was bullying his wife and threatening to ruin his business through social media. A sheriff’s deputy grabbed Smith, and a scuffle ended with his arrest. Ultimately, the charges were dismissed on appeal at the Circuit Court.
The grand jury reported that initially the Sheriff’s Office had not filed charges in the assault, but reversed course following that highly publicized altercation. Charges were issued July 2, 2021.
“We sincerely hope that the grand jury’s work is not yet done and that individuals will be held legally accountable, but the school board should not wait on that. They should clean house in the administration and follow that by tendering their own resignations,” the Smith family said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.
The family urged the community to hold the “hyper-politicized administrators and elected officials” accountable for putting their child and other children in harm’s way.
