More organizations and lawmakers are joining a battle between local and national groups over proposed changes to the region’s flights that airports experts say would hurt service and drive up prices at Dulles and Reagan airports.
The U.S. Senate has postponed a markup session on a routine bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration as lawmakers from the region push back on pressure from across the country to change the perimeter rule over the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates both airports.
“This is a dangerously misguided bill that would cripple both DCA and Dulles airports—causing severe congestion and delays as well as cancelling service options that make it harder for Americans to come to our nation's capital region,” Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) stated last month. “Changes to the perimeter rule are counterproductive and unnecessary, squandering significant investments of taxpayers dollars including in Metro's Silver Line extension to make this regional airport partnership even more convenient and complementary for all travelers. A few Members of Congress have no business meddling with the business operations of our local airports for their own personal benefit."
The House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday unanimously passed that chamber’s version of the bill without the proposed changes, sending it back to the House floor.
Since 1966, the perimeter rule has restricted flights from Reagan to within 1,250 miles, an area that covers all of the East Coast and as far west as Kansas. The rule reserves transcontinental and international flights for Dulles Airport.
The Capital Access Alliance, a group backed by Delta Airlines, is pushing legislation that would more than double the number of exemptions to that rule. The legislation reserves most of those new long-haul flights from Reagan, 20 of 28, for Delta itself, allowing those flights to take off and land closer to Washington, DC, and muscling out airlines that today mostly fly their long-haul flights out of Dulles.
The legislation was first introduced by Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA-4) and Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT-4). Both represent states with Delta hubs—Georgia’s Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport. They’ve since been joined by Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and others.
Reagan’s main runway is the busiest in America. It’s also one of only three airports in the country with runway slot controls in place, intended to address capacity constraints. The other two are New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.
The FAA has warned that, contrary to the Capital Access Alliance’s claims, Reagan is already at capacity and sees among the most delays of any airport in the country. An FAA memo on the proposal notes Reagan is the 10th most delayed airport in the country this year, sends arrivals on a single loop hold more than any other airport, and is third in the nation for airborne holds over 15 minutes. Meanwhile, it has the fifth-most ground delays and stops in the nation, and more than Dulles and Maryland’s Baltimore-Washington International Airport combined.
And the airports authority has warned that with Reagan already at capacity, those flights would replace less-expensive shorter trips, reducing service within the perimeter. Dulles Airport has additional capacity with four runways and plans to add a fifth. And they have warned allowing those flights to move to Reagan would decrease business at Dulles, causing prices per passenger to climb.
Over time Congress has carved out exceptions to the perimeter rule, typically at the request of lawmakers from states outside the perimeter, making their drive from the capitol to the airport shorter. The first exemption was made for Arizona, at the request of the late Sen. John McCain. Today, there are 20 round trips a day from Reagan outside the perimeter.
This time, with Delta seeking a legislative leg up on the region’s long-haul flights, the fight over the rule has becomes a clash between other major air carriers, including United Airlines, which has a hub at Dulles, and American Airlines which has a hub at Reagan. United has joined Washington, DC, region lawmakers, business groups, and the airports authority in opposing the changes. The Coalition to Protect America’s Regional Airports, which formed in response to the Capital Access Alliance, touts membership of Virginia airports and business groups locally and across the country. Locally, it includes the Committee for Dulles, the Loudoun Chamber, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, the Virginia Chamber, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber, the Washington Airports Task Force and the airports authority.
Meanwhile, American has joined Delta and the Capital Access Alliance’s effort, and the group boasts membership from chambers of commerce and business groups across the country.
Both organizations have brought money to the fight, with public relations firms and big ad buys putting their messages in print, radio, and digital ads and in front of passengers at other airports.
(1) comment
The always-clueless Jenny Wexton touting the Silver Line as a viable means of transportation is laughable.
The Dulles metro station has averaged 1,400 daily riders (who actually pay) since opening.
There are 62,000 daily air travelers going through IAD.
Additionally, there are thousands of employees who work at and around the airport property.
The Silver Line is a bad taxpayer-funded joke. Shut it down. Anyone with half a functioning brain knew it was a TERRIBLE IDEA before the first shovel of dirt was moved.
