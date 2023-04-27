In 2006, Angela Mitchell decided to be her own boss.
Seventeen years and countless long days and late nights later, the founder of ARM Consulting will be among the women sharing their success stories and experience at the Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls’s Entrepreneurial Women’s Business Seminar at Ida Lee Park Friday, May 5.
“I think people see the value in working for themselves, and not just women,” Mitchell said. “A lot of people really want to take that leap, and they just don’t know how to get started.”
The summit was born from the years of surveys and other events that the Coalition on Women and Girls has conducted since its founding.
“We were initially going to focus on employment, so helping women find job opportunities, obtain higher positions within their career,” she said. “But we did a survey, and the feedback that we got was that women were really interested in starting their own business or scaling their own business.”
She said the Coalition’s first entrepreneurship event, in the pre-COVID-19 days, brought out about 100 women to hear panelists from a variety of backgrounds. The idea was to create a safe space for women to ask about things like raising money, writing proposals, or transitioning their side hustle into their day job.
“Women found it to be very valuable, because they felt like they saw themselves,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell has been recognized as a leader and mentor in Loudoun’s business community. And as both an entrepreneur and the immediate past chair of the Coalition on Women and Girls, she has particular expertise on the challenges facing a woman starting her own business.
“It’s hard to go from working in a company where you have people to bounce things off of, or there’s a mentor that may be at the company or someone that’s going to give you some guidance,” Mitchell said. “Having that sense of belonging and a being able to get advice to help you succeed in the business community is so important, and you just can’t put a price on it.”
“Having that support and opportunity for women will allow them to take their ideas to the next level,” Coalition Chair Ferri Riar said. She, too, is an entrepreneur, as the founder of Orblynx Academy.
Riar said the first hurdle is “having to have that confidence and belief that your idea can really make a difference, and your idea can be taken to the next level.” And while being your own boss is one of the great advantages of starting a business, it’s also one of the great challenges.
“I always tell people, are you really ready?” Mitchell said.
Starting your own business means managing yourself and taking on things that aren’t usually part of the 9-to-5 grind. That means things like paychecks—they don’t just come every two weeks. Clients have to pay up. And if you have employees, they need to get their paychecks whether or not the clients do.
“People don’t understand, when you’re in a very structured environment working for someone, you don’t think about it that way,” Mitchell said. “But there’s a time to start, there’s a time to end, there’s deliverables that someone is expecting you to deliver, and even when you meet that challenge it’s a lot different when you’re having to manage yourself.”
It’s also not a ticket to the easy life.
“I’ve been in business for 16 years. For the first 10 I never took time off,” Mitchell said. “It was really seven days a week, 12- to 14-hour days.” During that time, she said, she was working to build up her reputation and portfolio of work, and enough business so that she could start hiring other people. All that is balanced with the rest of life, like trying to spend time with family.
And she said starting a new business is no escape from sexism in the workplace. She said women face extra barriers like access to capital, or other people not taking them seriously—especially in technical fields like hers, consulting on healthcare, technology and human resources. She said “you’ve got to get that thick skin.”
“I also think that women tend to devalue their work,” she said. “They don’t set the right fee associated to what they’re doing, especially if it’s a service. They tend to price it much lower than their male counterparts would. And so from that, those things sort of slow the pace or slow the trajectory of women being able to get to the next level.”
Birch Tree Bookstore founder Leah Fallon is new to the coalition. She said one big hurdle was just not knowing about the resources that are available, like the Small Business Development Center or the town or county department of economic development. Sometimes it’s even simpler than that—things like just knowing how to file the right paperwork.
“You have to be ready to ask questions and ask people for things,” she said. “…I think the hardest part was knowing who to ask.”
In her case, she started doing business in incremental steps before throwing herself into launching her own bookstore, seeing whether there was enough demand in town to support it.
There was.
“We have the wish that I wanted, and I think quicker than I thought,” she said.
Today her business is at 11 W. Market Street in downtown Leesburg, filling a cozy, winding, sunlit space. It also has a pop of green, thanks to shared space with Foliage Plants.
“Looking back, I'm not sure what I imagined,” Fallon said. “It's busy. And it's juggling a lot. I have a family, and my husband also owns a business, so we’re constantly juggling… But it also is really rewarding in the way I get to interact with the public, and all aspects of downtown Leesburg—the business community, the shoppers, the visitors, getting to know the town council people, getting to know the people that work for the town.”
But she said her favorite part is “just being here,” creating a comfortable space for everybody who visits.
Fallon and Mitchell both now do their part to help other people hoping to follow in their footsteps.
“I made a conscious decision a couple years ago that I really wanted to give back to Loudoun,” Mitchell said. “I’m not originally from here, but I’ve been here for 25 years and I wanted to be able to really engage in community.”
She said part of that is passing on the advice and help that she got in her own experience—or the lessons she learned along the way.
Fallon, too, lends a helping hand to other people who want to start a business. Sometimes that’s taking part in career days. Sometimes that’s just pointing them toward the resources that are available already.
Both will be among the panelists at the Entrepreneurial Women’s Business Seminar.
The Loudoun Entrepreneurial Women’s Business Seminar will be 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ida Lee Park Recreation Center in Leesburg Friday, May 5. Register at lwcag.org.
