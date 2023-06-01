Recent status reports sent by Purcellville’s latest interim town manager, Glen Adams, to the Town Council display his rapid shift from optimism for success in his new post to helpless frustration with council leadership.
“The Town of Purcellville can be the shining star in a shining star county, but right now we are the punchline,” he wrote in his final report, and “I honestly don’t know why I am here!”
Adams submitted his resignation last week, effective June 6.
After being hired as the third town manager since January, Adams began sending weekly reports of his activities to the Town Council by email. Loudoun Now obtained the reports via a Freedom of Information Act request.
The first report outlined Adams’ first week on the job and noted he was committed to working toward being the town’s permanent manager. He said that he turned down an interview for a city manager position in a larger community in Arkansas.
“I say this to demonstrate my commitment and ask that you consider this as your read the hard truths coming,” he wrote, even while noting he was “professionally and personally being stretched.”
Adams wrote his opinion that staff morale was low and senior staff members were worn out. That assessment, reached during his first week on the job, matches the conclusions shared by the previous interim town manager, John Anzivino, who served in the role for two months after the resignation of Town Manager David Mekarski in February.
“I talked to John Anzivino for a long time Friday afternoon/evening and his concerns on morale match my own,” Adams wrote.
He noted the town’s 12.05% turnover rate and said his experience was that 3-5% is normal for a well-run organization.
Adams also raised concerns about the town’s relationship with the county after months of friction over the Fields Farm sports complex, a planned Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange and other projects. The county canceled decades-long plans for the new park after years of delay in getting land use approvals from the town. Talks are continuing over the interchange project.
Adams indicated that Purcellville’s battles with the county could have far-reaching impacts on other towns as well.
“I have a meeting right now with Tim Hemstreet the County Administrator,” he wrote in the May 6 update. “I will let you all know if we are successful in conducting any more. Please feel free to reach out yourself to mend fences as well. Because at this point I am told nobody will meet with me if there is an elected official with me. I was further informed that the county is officially changing policies that they will no longer support [towns] within [town] boundaries and will place future facilities in the county areas.”
“I find it unfortunate that the County Executive found it necessary to limit his engagement with the elected officials of the Town of Purcellville,” Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan wrote in response. “To me that is poor governance and leadership on their part.”
The mayor said tensions between the town council and staff predated the current council term.
“The council and Staff relationship has been an issue from as far back as I can remember, 8 years or more, and it will not be corrected until people decide enough is enough!” Milan wrote.
“Try not to believe all that you read and hear. Anzivino left because he wanted to! There is more to that story than what is said,” he added.
Adam’s second report, on May 13, gives a detailed report of the work of the town staff and current projects updates.
Adam’s final update, sent May 21, lays out a series of management frustrations.
“The Town Council is not attempting to follow their own published priorities and nor is Council trying to accomplish what we agreed, not to mention what we should be doing as a Leadership Team,” Adams wrote.
“The way this Council has conducted business the last 4.5 months is, in my opinion, embarrassing,” Adams wrote. “And if you aren’t as embarrassed as your citizens are, then something is really wrong! Talk to them – they are! I define the Council’s behavior as toxic and deliberately setting the conditions for a negative outcome.”
Adams further wrote that some council members were deliberately portraying the town staff as incompetent.
“At this point, the County’s elected leaders are so tainted on our governance that we are affecting all the towns in this County, as they will no longer execute projects that require a Town’s support,” he wrote.
Adams wrote that two council members were in charge, three were researching and making informed decisions, and two were blindly following the two members in charge.
Until that balance changes, Adams warned the problems would continue.
“I can only trust that the two council members that are not actively involved with things to make the change. Because without their efforts to change, nothing will change,” Adams wrote.
And, he told council members, “you have lost trust.”
“You only need to talk to citizens and they know,” he wrote. “Talk to the volunteers on your Boards, Committees, and Commissions. Talk to businesses. Talk to your staff!”
Milan wrote in a response to Adams’ May 21 email two days later saying he had, “grossly misinterpreted the members of Town Council.”
“There are no enemies on council toward the staff. It is unfortunate I don't feel that way in my direction,” Milan wrote. “I am not concerned if people like me or respect ME, however, I believe they must respect the office I hold. … You have been here for almost a month and your weekly reports have been way out of the norm I was expecting from a [town manager], but not a surprise since it is perceived that certain members of council are out of control, which is the farthest thing from the truth I know of.”
Download the full email thread, with redactions made by the town, here.
The Town Council has scheduled three special meetings to discuss applicants for the town manager position and conduct interviews starting Friday night.
(1) comment
Glen Adams sounds petulant, judgmental & hyper-critical of Mayor Milan & his allies on Purcellville Town Council. No wonder they didn't want to hire him for the permanent position. His emails contain nothing but negativity. The staff is feeding quite nicely off the public trough. If they have low morale -- don't let the door hit you on the way out! There are plenty of people who would love to have your jobs! Welcome to June Loudoun!
