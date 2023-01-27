The attendance zones for three elementary schools are being looked at for upcoming changes by the school division.
During Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said the proposed changes are to adjust the cluster alignment for two schools and the other was to address a new residential development.
The first proposed change is to move the Kincora and Kincora Village neighborhood, west of Rt. 28 from Sterling Elementary School to Steuart Weller Elementary School. After secondary school boundary changes made by the board in December moved middle and high school students in these two attendance zones to Belmont Ridge Middle School and Riverside High School, the division staff is proposing the switch in elementary schools to allow for all elementary students in the zone to matriculate to the same middle and high schools.
Sterling Elementary School has 433 students, operating at 74% capacity this year, while Steuart Weller has 630, or 71% capacity. The change would put Sterling at a projected 76% capacity for the 2027-28 school year, and Steuart Weller at 71%.
Today there are 40 elementary school students in the neighborhood, according to a presentation. The division estimates that about 291 additional elementary students will live in the development once its complete.
The second proposed change is for a small zone in Leesburg between King Street and Market Street. It’s currently assigned to Catoctin Elementary School, but after secondary zone changes in December switched middle and high school students to Smart’s Mill Middle School and Tuscarora High School, the division staff if proposing an elementary switch to Frances Hazel Reid to allow for the majority of the elementary school to matriculate to the same secondary schools.
Catoctin has 605 students enrolled, or about 87% capacity. Frances Hazel Reid has 608 students, or 76% capacity. Projected enrollment for Catoctin for 2027-28 puts the school at 95% capacity and Frances Hazel Reid at 77%.
The change would affect 47 current elementary school students. The division estimates an additional 125 elementary age students will live in the zone by the time two new planned developments—Church and Market and Virginia Village—are finished
The final change involves the Cattail Run subdivision, which is being developed. The division staff is proposing the neighborhood’s students move to Ball’s Bluff Elementary School, Smart’s Mill Middle School and Tuscarora High School.
The division projects an additional 58 elementary school, 33 middle school and 47 high school age children will live in the development once its complete.
A public hearing on the changes scheduled for Feb. 14, followed by action by the School Board on the proposed changes at the meeting that night.
If approved, the changes will go in effect this fall.
(1) comment
OK. School board members should look into the following - 1. Have ALL schools in the catchment area been reviewed for potential expansion to avoid having to build a new school? Why would you be building schools when the capacity is below 90% especially if that school has never even had an addition done? (remember 4 classrooms were added with bathrooms at Seldens landing for less that $900k). 2. Any neighborhood bering moved should have a long term plan in place so it won't be moved again. Have you been shown that plan? Have you checked the referral analysis for these new neighborhoods to make sure the LCPS planning group properly represented the student generation forecast. If not find out why not! Is there a middle school needed in this area in the near term where perhaps a K to 12 arrangement could be done on the same site? (Belmont ridge and Newton Lee examples)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.