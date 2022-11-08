After weeks of early voting, the 2022 political campaigns will come to an end today when the final ballots are cast.
After a flurry of rallies that brought star power of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Jill Biden to Loudoun in support of candidates for the 10th Congressional District seat, voters are taking to the polls to make their pick in that race and depending on where they live, also to vote for members of the School Board and the town councils of Leesburg, Hamilton, Hillsboro, Lovettsville and Purcellville. They will also be asked to authorize up to $394.3 million in borrowing by the county government.
Polls opened in Loudoun County at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone standing in line waiting to vote at 7 p.m. is entitled to vote. Voters in precinct 307, Middleburg, will vote at a new location this year, the Middleburg American Legion Post 295, located at 111 The Plains Road in Middleburg. And voters in precinct 506, Brandon Park, will vote at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, 510 Principal Drummond Way SE, Leesburg—a clarification from the county Office of Elections and Voter Registration after state election officials earlier this year sent out postcards with an incorrect address.
Anyone who is not sure about where to vote on may check their voter registration, look up their polling place and find other information online at vote.elections.virginia.gov. And curbside voting is available at all polling places for people with mobility issues.
But Loudouners who want to avoid the crowd may still vote early through Saturday.
Loudouners who received an absentee ballot may mail it, postmarked no later than Nov. 8, or drop it off 24/7 at the Office of Elections and Voter Registration or any of the early voting sites.
And for people who planned to vote early, requested and received an absentee ballot, and then decided to vote in person on Election Day anyway, there are two options. Those voters may either drop off their completed ballot at any polling place while polls are open or bring their unfilled absentee ballot to their regular polling place and exchange it for a regular ballot.
For the first time in Virginia, people who didn’t get their voter registration in on time may vote anyway—albeit a provisional ballot that must be reviewed and approved by the local Electoral Board. Virginia now offers same-day voter registration for people who missed the Oct. 17 deadline to register the chance to vote. Learn more about same day registration at elections.virginia.gov/registration/same-day-voter-registration.
Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday or for early voting will be asked to show an acceptable form of identification such as a Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID may sign a statement affirming their identity, and they will be able to vote a regular ballot.
Learn how to vote, where to vote, when to vote and more at loudoun.gov/vote. Sample ballots and more information are online at loudoun.gov/novemberelection.
On the Ballot
This year’s House of Representatives race will be the first test of the newly redrawn 10th Congressional District. Previously the district reached to Frederick County and McLean, and incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10)’s election in 2018 marked the first time Loudoun had been represented in the House of Representatives by someone from Loudoun since before the Supreme Court ruled in 1964 that congressional districts must have roughly equal populations.
Now, the district reaches south from Loudoun to include Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, and parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties, and Loudoun makes up the majority of its population. And both of this year’s candidates live here: Republican challenger Hung Cao lives in Purcellville, while Wexton lives in Leesburg.
Political analysts and poll watchers have described the district as still Democrat-leaning, but Republicans have targeted it for a possible flip as they seek to take control of the House of Representatives this election, with investment from the Republican Congressional Committee and other national Republican groups and political action committees.
Much of the messaging in that attempt to once again turn Loudoun red was born in the attacks on another office on the ballot: the School Board. Voters in the Broad Run and Leesburg districts will vote in a special election. In Leesburg, three candidates seek to take the seat vacated by the resignation of Beth Barts and which the board appointed Tom Marshall to fill temporarily. In Broad Run, another three candidates are seeking election to a seat vacated by the death of Leslee King, and which one of the candidates, Andrew Hoyler, was appointed to fill. Those elections will not be in the newly redrawn local districts, because they were ordered before those new districts were adopted. The winners will serve until Dec. 30 of next year, with county officials facing election again that year.
Unlike county, state and Congressional elections, the towns are not divided into election districts. Instead, the top vote-getters in town-wide elections win seats.
In Leesburg, three-term Mayor Kelly Burk will seek a fourth term while Town Council member Suzanne Fox seeks to unseat her. Three Town Council seats, including Fox’s, are up for election, and with Marty Martinez campaigning for next year’s House of Delegates election, there is only one incumbent running. The top three vote-getters in a five-way race will win seats on the Town Council.
Smaller town governments are also headed for a change: three town mayors will not seek reelection this year.
In Hamilton, following the retirement of three-term Mayor David Simpson retiring, voters will pick a new mayor and three council members. In Purcellville, with two-term Mayor Kwasi Fraser retiring, voters will also choose a new mayor and three council members, and the candidates have sought to organize themselves into two competing slates. And in Lovettsville, two-term Mayor Nate Fontaine is retiring, but voters will see only one choice on the ballot: current Town Council member Christopher Hornbaker. They will also elect three council members.
Elections in Hillsboro and Round Hill will be a comparatively homey affair. Per longstanding tradition, there will be no names on the Hillsboro ballot, with voting conducted entirely by write-ins. And in Round Hill, voters will pick someone to fill the Town Council seat left by the resignation of Melissa Hoffman, and Isaac D. Pacheco will be the only name on the ballot.
Reading more about the candidates and their positions in the Loudoun Now election guide at loudounnow.com/news/politics.
