Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave.
Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in another race still too close to call. In Leesburg, Republican-endorsed candidate Patrick J. Wilt won a seat on the Town Council. And on the School Board, the subject of intense national focus and campaigning, Republican Broad Run District candidate Tiffany Polifko finished Tuesday night only 135 votes, less than a percentage point, ahead of Democrat Nicholas Gothard with some votes yet to be counted.
Wilt’s victory may also be breaking even—while Town Council member Suzanne Fox did not seek a political party’s endorsement this year, in 2019 she has campaigned for state Senate as a Republican.
About 50% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots during weeks of early voting or on Election Day, according to the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration.
Wexton turned back a challenge from Republican Hung Cao. Both candidates are from Loudoun—Wexton from Leesburg and Cao from Purcellville—which forms the core of the newly redrawn district.
Although it was her closest race yet for Congress, Wexton won by just over six points, defeating Cao by approximately 53% to 47% of the vote. That finish was roughly three points behind the 2018 victory that first took her to Congress, and three and a half behind her previous reelection in 2020. In Loudoun, Wexton garnered just over 57% of the vote, winning by a large enough margin to offset Cao's leads in other areas of the district.
With 198 of 209 precincts in the district reporting Tuesday night, Wexton had tallied 151,412 votes to Cao’s 134,165. Some precincts, such as those for recording mailed ballots and provisional ballots, may not finish counting until days after the election.
After her race was called, she was greeted by a screaming crowd at an election night party at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn. She touted the major bills of the past term like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and said “I’m not done yet.”
“That means doing the tough work to defend our democracy and strengthen our electoral process, and ensure every vote counts and every voice is heard,” she said. “To overcome this challenge before us, we need to come together. I’ve seen too many times those in power spreading hate and seeking to divide us, and a dangerous rise in political violence. We need to come together as Americans, and as Americans remember what unites us, not what divides us.”
Before Wexton appeared, the election night party featured other elected Democrats.
“We know that this year that women’s reproductive rights were on the ballot. We know that the fate of our democracy was on the ballot. We know that continued investment in infrastructure and healthcare—all of those things were on the ballot, and right here in Loudoun County we have sent a message that we’re going to continue to support those initiatives back to Washington, DC,” Del. David Reid (D-32) said.
And as the results neared certainty, Manassas Del. Danica Roem (D-13), who until the most recent redistricting lived in the 10th Congressional District, said Wexton’s performance stood out.
“As someone who's lived in the 10th District my entire life, I have never ever been better represented than by Jennifer Wexton in our Congress,” she said. “If the numbers hold up tonight, the first thing that we have to take a look at here is, what's made her race different than everyone else?”
Roem, a trans woman, celebrated Wexton, the first person to hang a transgender pride flag outside her office in the halls of Congress.
“It’s for the kids. It’s for the people who feel defenseless. It’s for the people who feel vulnerable. It’s for the people who are scared, and they see politicians hurting other people, and are saying, are they coming for me next?” she said. “They get to look at Jennifer Wexton and say, ‘I’m safe here.’”
The final days of their campaigns had been bolstered by star power, with First Lady Jill Biden and Gov. Glenn Youngkin joining their party’s candidates at Loudoun rallies Monday, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joining Cao on Tuesday, including a stop at Tammy’s Diner in Round Hill.
As of press time early Wednesday morning, the majority in Congress was still undecided.
