What do an elementary school in Northern Virginia and a woman from New Jersey have in common?
It might sound like the beginnings of a riddle, but the reality is, it’s a special connection to the school’s namesake.
Elaine Thompson Elementary School was named in honor of a longtime educator and historian and one of the most influential leaders and voices in Loudoun’s Black history. Thompson was a lifelong Loudoun resident, with family roots dating back to at least the Revolutionary War, according to her nephew, Brian Nichols. He said his aunt was incredibly committed to Loudoun County and had a great love for it.
Thompson was born in Purcellville and grew up in Hamilton. She attended Frederick Douglass High School, a segregated school, and was the second person in her family to attend college where she earned a master’s degree in education.
She became a prolific lecturer, writer and leader in Loudoun.
Among her achievements locally, she was a member of the Loudoun Museum Board of Directors from 1997 to 2000, a 1998 recipient of the library Advisory Commission’s History Award, and in 2000 helped found the library’s Black History Committee which continues that work today.
She led the successful effort to get a Virginia Department of Historic Resources highway marker in 2000, was a guest speaker at the 250th anniversary of Loudoun County in 2007, and in 2008 chaired Purcellville’s 2008 Emancipation Day celebration and received the Loudoun County Chapter’s Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Legacy Award. And was an active member of her church, Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Hamilton, the NAACP Loudoun Chapter, and was a Gold Life member of the national NAACP.
She was also a prolific writer on Black History, including “In the Watchfires: The Loudoun County Emancipation Association, 1890-1971” and contributions to the two-volume book “The Essence of a People.”
Nichols, a senior U.S. Department of State official and former U.S. Ambassador to Peru and later Zimbabwe, said she grew up in a very different Loudoun where there weren’t a lot of opportunities for African Americans, but he said she didn’t let segregation stop her.
“In all of her efforts she always focused on hard work and discipline and doing the best you can whatever your circumstances,” Nichols said.
Thompson was diagnosed with paroxysmal hemoglobinuria, or PNH—a rare blood disorder that causes red blood cells to break apart prematurely—when she retired from teaching in Talbot County, MD at about the age of 60, according to Nichols. She died from the disorder at the age of 84 on Oct. 9, 2016.
PNH is such a rare condition that only about 500 people are diagnosed with it every year, with most being diagnosed in their 30s and early 40s. Often those diagnosed with it feel isolated and alone.
Sonia Owchariw, a journalist and native of New Jersey, was diagnosed with the blood disorder in 2012.
She said at first, she looked up everything she could about the disease; what it meant, what her chances of survival were and how many others were like her. She learned pretty quickly that it likely meant a death sentence—people diagnosed then with PNH could expect to live 10 to 22 years after a diagnosis.
She said she was scared but determined to beat those odds.
Owchariw said she came across Elaine Thompson’s online obituary six years ago and learned she had also been diagnosed with PNH. She said it’s such a rare disease that you don’t hear much about it, let alone see it in an obituary.
“It’s such a small community, it’s rare when you find someone with it, but when you do you have an instant connection,” Owchariw said.
She said she wants to bring attention to the blood disorder to make more people aware and to lessen the feeling of loneliness for those who are diagnosed with it. Owchariw found hope and strength in Thompson’s life story and her contributions to history.
To Nichols, his aunt was “unstoppable.” He said her contributions to history, both in writing and in everyday objects that were put in the Smithsonian Museum, showed her commitment to the culture and history of Loudoun County.
He said besides her faith in God, some things about his aunt always stood out to him: her focus on and value of education, working hard and treating others with respect.
“She was committed to service and helping others. That as something she was very focused on and whatever challenges she was facing she was very committed to service and helping others. I think that helped her very much deal with what she was going through,” Nichols said.
Symptoms of PNH include weakness, fatigue, headaches and bruising among others. But in her retirement, she did anything but rest, and didn’t let her diagnosis slow her down. It was in that time she became most active leading in Loudoun County.
Nichols said his aunt was reserved in talking about her health and didn’t share her diagnosis with the family until it began to significantly affect her life and ability to do things. He said she got treatment for her disease at the National Institutes of Health and participated in a rare disease program, getting frequent blood transfusions and eventually infusions.
Nichols, who now serves as the Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, said by this time he was an adult and living overseas for his job. He said she visited him while he lived in Mexico in 1999 and then again in Peru in 2014 as he served as the U.S. Ambassador to Peru, getting treatments before leaving the U.S. He said she marched all over Peru and saw all the sites and enjoyed her vacation, “always committed to living her life to the fullest.”
She died two years later.
Owchariw has battled the disease for the past 10 years and said to see that Thompson lived to be 84 with the disease gave her hope. She said it’s been difficult as she looks to find the best treatment plan and doctor for her. She’s currently getting blood transfusions every three months, but has been told she can’t do that for life and she needs a bone marrow transplant.
“Knock on wood, I haven’t died yet,” she said.
Owchariw isn’t currently taking one of the main drugs for the disorder because she it made her feel worse and increased her fatigue.
She said when she feels discouraged, she thinks about Thompson and feels hope for the future and her life.
“You’ve got one woman, who is an activist for justice, a member of the NAACP, someone who donated her great grandfather’s freedom papers to preserve history, that is my saving grace and what I hold onto despite what happens,” she said. “She’s a woman who lived to 84 years of age and coped with it. Finding her was a godsend.”
When she learned there was a school named after Thompson, she wanted to see it. To Owchariw, the building became the connection to a woman who, in her mind, defined strength and tenacity not only in life, but in facing a rare disorder. A visit to the school one December afternoon brought tears to her eyes and renewed strength.
“Other people in our community maybe want to see her story. There is a school, we can now say jointly, ‘there is a school named after a woman who died from PNH.’ Where in the world is there a school named after someone who had my blood disorder?” she said.
Not only will those in the PNH community have someone to look for as a source of strength, but school Principal Tim Sparbanie said students in Loudoun County who walk the halls of Elaine Thompson Elementary School will know her name and her story. Sparbanie said he was inspired by her story and wanted to share it with the students and community.
“Had the school not been named after her, then hundreds of thousands of people living here would not have known her story,” he said. “Her legacy will now thrive and live on and that’s what I love about her story.”
Students at the school have been doing project-based learning, or PBLs, that delve into Thompson’s life and what life in Loudoun County was like for her. Some of the fifth-grade students have even been given the opportunity to go to the Thomas Balch Library to dig into research. They’ve created a display at the entrance of the school highlighting some of the things they’ve learned.
Asked about what he thought about his aunt inspiring others today, Nichols said, “She is an incredible person, and I still think of her in the present tense. I’m very much pleased and proud that she is able to be recognized for the incredible accomplishments she’s achieved. While she didn’t have children of her own, all of the kids she educated in eastern Maryland and now the kids at Elaine Thompson Elementary School, those are her children, her legacy.”
