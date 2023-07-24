In 2022, the Loudoun County School Board endorsed three historical organizations to help write the stories of segregated education in Loudoun as part of the renovation and rededication of The Historic Douglass High School.
They were the Loudoun Douglass High School Alumni Association, the Loudoun Branch of the NAACP, and the Edwin Washington Society.
The Edwin Washington Society got its start when CEO and historian Larry Roeder was asked by Pastor Carlos Lawson of Prosperity Baptist Church in 2012 to document the history of the village of Conklin and its Black school in South Riding.
“I didn’t know much about segregated education, and they said they really need their story to be told,” Roeder said.
Equipped with the documents he got about Conklin, Roeder met with then-Superintendent Edgar Hatrick to get more information on segregation in Loudoun. He said Hatrick gave him access to more documents, which allowed him to blend the information from the two sources to create a more complete history. Once the history on Conklin was complete, Hatrick asked Roeder to undertake a bigger project: to document all Black schools in the county.
“At the time, they showed me these boxes and boxes of records and said ‘we haven’t gone through all of these but there are thousands of records that were found in the Leesburg Training Center,” Roeder said. “How about going through them and telling us what happened to all the Black schools in Loudoun County?’”
The Leesburg Training Center, also known as the Union Street School, opened in 1884 as a school for Black students, serving elementary and high school students at different times of its history. The school closed in 1958 after Douglass High School opened as the county’s first high school for Black students. The Union Street building served as a storage facility for 60 years.
“The idea was no one had ever done a study of Black schools. This was the first study of the whole segregation of Black schools,” Roeder said.
He said the school division couldn’t provide him with money to do the research, but it could give him space. He found volunteers along the way, including Leesburg Vice Mayor Neil Steinberg who volunteers his services as a professional photographer to help digitize and oftentimes digitally restore some of the photos.
Roeder said growing up overseas, as a child he didn’t know much about what was going on in his own country during the 1940s and 1950s. He said he experienced two wars before he was nine, and while living in Egypt during the Suez Crisis was on a bus that was strafed by an airplane. He said his father told him when he asked him why people were trying to kill him, that “people don’t understand other people and if you don’t understand they are different, then they become awful and dirty and people kill them.”
Roeder said that lesson in diversity changed his life.
The nonprofit Edwin Washington Society takes volunteers. Roeder said they will train anyone interested in preserving history.
“All I care about is that we approach this history professionally and we tell the facts,” he said. “We are the only research center in Loudoun County that focuses on Black education. We try to do this as professionally and creatively and as inexpensively as we can.”
Roeder said they have received many donations from private donors, including a scanner to digitize records.
The Edwin Washington Society was named after Edwin Washington, the first Black teenager in Loudoun Roeder documented as seeking an education during Reconstruction after the Civil War while keeping his job.
Roeder said he recognizes there were many more Black youths at the time doing the same thing.
“He wanted to get an education, reconstruction was going on, race relations were terrible in Loudoun County at the time and Quakers were coming down and teaching Black people. This guy thought if he had an education, if he could read and write, it would be better for his employer,” he said.
Roeder said they learned of Washington through records kept by the Quakers and said he was emblematic of what youths and parents at the time were saying about their need for an education.
The Edwin Washington Society has a dedicated research center at the Douglass High School building and publishes the Bulletin of Loudoun County History, a periodical that has covered Loudoun history since the 1950s. The society and its volunteers have also created a digital map of all schools in Loudoun built before 1968 and a database to help with searching for historical data.
In collaboration with the school division, volunteers of the society since 2014 have studied thousands of school records, artifacts and pictures dating back to 1865. Many of them have been found in abandoned Black schoolhouses in Leesburg and elsewhere in the county. Among the records are photographs, class schedules, handwritten petitions asking for school repairs, better teachers and schools and equal salaries.
“You don’t see this in other places. This stuff survived somehow,” Roeder said.
He said in other counties the records about Black students were lost, buried or destroyed.
He said the petitions are particularly interesting because they demonstrate an understanding of being a citizen with rights and a determination to exercise those rights. Roeder said one of the first things the Quakers taught the Black community during Reconstruction was their right as a citizen to petition their government for the redress of grievances.
“They took that to heart and that is what you see as a result of using the constitutional process to get your rights and they should be very proud of that,” he said.
Roeder told of a time in Lovettsville five years ago when he was taken to an old schoolhouse and shown a chest full of papers.
He said when they opened the dusty chest it was literally alive with all sorts of creatures and bugs. He said the first document he saw had the date 1830 on it. He gladly took the documents and preserved them. He said he is looking for a volunteer to scan the documents.
He told of another time when a man found a blood-stained ledger from a coffin maker and brought it to the society. He said the ledger is probably the only record that exists for Black and some white people of where their ancestors are buried. He said they scanned it and the person donated the ledger to the Thomas Balch Library.
“There is the sheer luck of having come across this archive of documents that didn’t get thrown out, otherwise the project never would have happened,” Steinberg said.
Roeder said anyone can bring in documents or pictures and the society will scan them for free to preserve them and get their stories.
Both Roeder and Steinberg said they feel that sharing the history of segregated education in the county is important for current and future generations to learn.
“That is one of the evils of systemic racism. A whole group of intellectually bright people were held back and they wanted a high school education and to go to a university,” Roeder said. “Just think if we had allowed Black people all those opportunities then, where would they be today?”
Roeder said learning from the past isn’t about telling someone today they are evil because their ancestors were segregationists. Instead, he said, “we need to recognize these things happened and what was the result of it. We don’t want it happening again. It’s better to try to understand each other. That is the lesson my dad was trying to teach me in the 1950s.”
The Edwin Washington Society is located at 407 E. Market Street in Leesburg inside the Historic Douglass High School. Those with information about schools and education in Loudoun during the time of segregation, or who are interested in volunteering may contact them at dfvcontact@gmail.com or roederaway@gmail.com. You can also follow their Facebook page, The Edwin Washington Project.
Keep in mind when talking about ancestors MOST of the children today in Loudoun had parents who came from NY, NJ, Chicago etc and NOT related to slavery whatsoever!
