The Virginia Department of Education this month announced changes to the fall reading and math assessments given to third through eighth graders to instead test material from the students’ previous grade level.
Prior to the change this year, students were measured on growth for the grade they were currently in, as opposed to the grade they just finished. For example, a fifth grader under previous growth assessments would have been tested and assessed on fifth grade material, content they had not yet been taught.
With the change students will now be assessed on reading and math from the year before, so a fifth grader would be tested on fourth grade content.
In a memo sent to division superintendents, Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said the changes were made in response to concerns about growth assessments from division leaders and other stakeholders around the state.
“The change in content measured by the fall 2023 growth assessment is intended to ensure that teachers, parents and students receive feedback on how well a student has mastered content that may be needed for successes in the coming school year and to identify areas where the student may need additional supports,” Coons said in the memo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.