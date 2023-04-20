Tuscarora High School performing arts teacher Justin Daniel and his students will perform at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, after being awarded one of Wolf Trap’s grants for high school performing arts teachers.
They were awarded a grant for their project World Stories on Stage, one of eight recipients across Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. They will perform on Grants Day, a day-long career enhancement workshop and schedule of performances April 24.
It’s the first time in three years Wolf Trap has invited recipients and their students to the venue for Grants Day, intended to expose students to different career paths in the arts and an opportunity to perform at one of the region’s premier arts venues, according to a press release.
Teachers and their students will tour the Filene Center, participate in hands-on workshops with Wolf Trap Master Teaching Artists, engage in panel discussions with professionals and get a chance to rehearse at the Barns at Wolf Trap. The day will end with performances of their grant-funded projects at 6 p.m.
Other grant recipients for 2022-2023 include performing arts teachers Annie Ray of Annandale High School, Fairfax County; Al Rodriguez of Mount Vernon High School, Fairfax County; Karon Johnson of Gwynn Park High School, Prince George’s County; Sharon Asro Faber of Watkins Mill High School, Montgomery County; LeAnn Holden-Martin of Charles H. Flowers High School, Prince George’s County, MD; and Caitlyn Schneeman of Cardozo Education Campus, Washington, DC Public Schools; Hope Lambert of H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program, Arlington County.
Applications for the 2023-24 Grants for Performing Arts Teachers will be available by the end of April. For more information on how to apply go to wolftrap.org.
