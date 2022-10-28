Nominations are open for the 2023 Washington Post Teacher and Principal of the Year awards. The nominees for these awards will also become the 2023 Loudoun County Teacher and Principal of the Year.
Nominees must be certified, full-time teachers in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 working for Loudoun County Public Schools with at least five years of teaching experience, three of which must be in Loudoun County Public Schools.
Nominees for Principal of the Year must be full-time principals and serving as an administrator in the 2022-23 school year, with a minimum of five years of experience as a principal, three of which must be in the division.
Learn more about the Principal of the Year by emailing POY@LCPS.org or Teacher of the Year by emailing TOY@LCPS.org. For a nomination packet, go to lcps.org/TOYPOYInformation.
Completed nomination packets are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.