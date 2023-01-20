Robotics company iRobot, makers of the Roomba, donated 10 coding robots to Sully Elementary School on Friday.
The robots, designed specifically for educational use, are meant to help students learn about coding, problem solving and critical thinking, according to a press release.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) spoke to third grade students who were the very first students in the school to play with the robots.
“I am happy you get these awesome robots. The really fun thing about them is they are just fun, you get to play with them. It’s partly like a puzzle, partly like a game but really it’s 100% fun… and you will learn important skills,” Wexton said.
Principal John Tuck said the new robots give students more opportunities to have hands on interaction.
“When you have 20 students and only three of something, not everyone is getting as much exposure, so with this and what we already have, it allows them to work in pairs and really be able to get some experience with it,” Tuck said. “The more you can put something in a student’s hand and not have them be a passive observer, the better it is.”
Tuck said the STEM lab had about five older model iRobots; the addition brings the lab to 15.
The Title I school has a new dedicated STEM lab to help the students learn coding and reinforce science skills they learn in the classroom. Tuck said students in grades 3-5 get an hour a week dedicated to STEM in the lab, and kindergarten through second grade students get 30 minutes a week.
The kids dug right in and began playing with the robots with the help of Tuck, Wexton, Assistant Principal Jeff Mayer, Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith, Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis and Chief of Staff Neil Slevin.
Tuck said his favorite part was watching the kids dig in and start figuring them out.
“I think LCPS has done a wonderful job to embed computer science in the curriculum anyway, and this provides a way to do it better,” Tuck said.
iRobot representative Brad Howard said it was an honor to donate the robots and said he hoped the students would become master computer programmers and work for NASA or Microsoft one day.
Wexton said the kids taught her a thing or two.
“It was fun, it was a learning curve for all of us,” she said.
The robots will be used in both math and science classrooms as well as in coding workshops and after school programs. The company will provide training to teachers to make sure they are effectively integrated into the curriculum, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.