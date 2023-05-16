About 80 Potomac Falls High School students on May 6 created two pollinator gardens at the Horsepen Nature Preserve in the CountrySide neighborhood.
The sophomore biology students, students from the school’s National Honor Society, Girl Scout Troops 2434 and 70321 and several adult volunteers created the gardens, totaling 1,650 square feet.
The project was the idea of Alys Cheatle Jarvela, a research scientist studying the ability of insects to overcome the defenses of certain plants in order to eat them.
Jarvela saw an opportunity to provide the native plants to the nature preserve to help caterpillars to grow into pollinating butterflies.
Jarvela was awarded two grants to buy the wildflowers and materials, from AWS In Communities Northern Virginia Sustainability Fund, and Earth Sangha Wild Plant Nursery which specializes in plants native to Northern Virginia.
“These two gardens will attract thousands of pollinator animals such as insects, including bees and butterflies, and birds. Pollinators are important to the entire ecosystem, especially food plants as they transfer pollen from the male structure of a flower to the female structure of a different flower of the same species, thereby ensuring fertilization and the production of fruit and vegetables,” Jarvela said. “Pollinator gardens are one of the most flexible, cost-effective, and timeless educational tools available. These gardens provide clear, real-life examples of the interdependent nature of our food ecosystem, and the valuable services that pollinators – yes, even insects – provide to human society.”
Jarvela said the biggest challenge to the project was finding enough volunteers to do the “back-breaking work.”
She said she spoke at an HPR Committee meeting late last year and was put in contact with Potomac Falls High School biology teacher Susan Gerbasi who got the students involved.
“I am extremely proud of the work our students completed [May 6]. They were enthusiastic, hardworking, and cheerful throughout the day and generated over 480 manhours of hard work,” Gerbasi said. “Together, they removed 150 square feet of sod, planted wildflowers, prepared an additional 1500 square feet for future wildflower seed planting, and the removed 60 bags of invasive mustard garlic, equaling almost 1,000 pounds of the destructive plants.”
HPR Committee members also provided logistic support in the form of equipment and tools.
