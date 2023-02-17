Arben Istrefi, a parent, educator and tech executive, is running for the Sterling District seat on the Loudoun County School Board.
In a press release announcing the run Istrefi wrote he believes every student deserves a good education regardless of their background or circumstances, and Loudoun County educators need to be empowered and supported in order for students to be “confident thinkers, resilient young adults and lifelong learners.”
"I believe that we are unconditionally responsible for the educational journey and success of all students in our public schools,” he stated.
A first-generation American, Istrefi's parents immigrated to the United States when they were in their late teens. Although he was born in the United States he struggled as an English language learner in his early years. He wrote he believes his experiences as a first-generation American in a multi-ethnic, multi-faith family informed his values and helped shape who he is today.
He is the chief operating officer at CYDEO, a tech education company that focuses on retraining people coming from disadvantaged, underrepresented, or historically marginalized communities. Before that, he spent nearly fifteen years as an IT and management consultant and community organizer. He has also co-founded and served in leadership positions in a number of nonprofits, and was recently included among the 2023 Northern Virginia 40 Under 40 Honorees.
"I am running to strengthen the Loudoun County Public Schools, to represent the unique needs and voice of the Sterling District, and create a better education for our children, together," Istrefi stated.
For more information visit arben4sterling.com.
