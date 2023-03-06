The School Board’s Specialized Programs and Centers Committee is proposing to phase in a full-day pre-kindergarten program for Loudoun's at-risk children.
The Starting Towards Excellence Preschool or STEP program is for 4-year-old children whose families make up to 200% of the Federal Poverty level, who are homeless, who have parents who dropped out of high school, or who are eligible for special education services.
Head Start and STEP Supervisor Alexis Duffin proposed a phased approach that would change the current 10 half-day classes to 10 full-day ones starting in the 2024-2025 school year.
That plan would start with two classes at Meadowland Elementary and two at Rolling Ridge Elementary Schools.
Duffin said the school district would add two more full-day classes in 2025 and two more in 2026 to make a total of 14 full-day STEP classrooms that would serve 224 students. She noted the first year’s costs would be offset by state grants, but after that the program would cost the division $336,560 to hire the two additional teachers and two assistants for 2025 and beyond.
Today, there are 320 STEP students in 10 half-day classrooms in the county. The program operates three hours a day with both morning and afternoon sessions and can have 16 students per class. It provides breakfast to students attending morning sessions and lunch for afternoon classes.
It is funded through the Virginia Preschool Initiative Grant and the school division and supported by the Loudoun Literacy Council with books and family literacy events.
Duffin said per the state grant requirements, half day programs must have three hours of instructional time every day excluding lunch. She said currently the half day program includes lunch within the three-hour timeframe and said moving to a full day program would bring the program to into compliance. Full day programs are required to offer 5.5 hours of instructional time excluding lunch.
She also noted that Loudoun is one of four school divisions in the commonwealth that offers only half-day programs.
Director of Research, Assessment and School Improvement Ryan Tyler presented assessments from this fall’s Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening or PALS benchmark from current kindergarten students to show how Pre-K programs impact kindergarten readiness.
Seventy five percent of kids who attended a preschool program met the fall benchmark, 71% of STEP students met the benchmark and 70% of Head Start students—a federally-mandated preschool program for low-income children—met the benchmark. Forty-four percent of students who didn’t attended a Pre-K program met the benchmark, according to the data.
Ryan said they would compare the data after the spring assessment to show the growth. He said they couldn’t compare it to Pre-K students from the last two years because of pandemic restrictions that kept kids out of school.
Duffin said once the phased full-day approach is implemented, staff members want to add some reverse inclusion classes to the STEP program. She said it would be an additional cost and something to be discussed when they got to that point.
A reverse inclusion program places typically developing students into an Early Childhood Special Education class to be peer models for social, emotional and communication for students with disabilities.
The committee on Feb. 21 voted 2-1 to recommend approval of the expansion.
John Beatty (Catoctin) voted against sending it to the full board because he said moving to a full-day program would cut 96 students from the STEP program. He said with the data showing how helpful Pre-K is, he said it would be better to wait until there is more classroom space available.
There are currently 320 students enrolled in STEP, the full-day plan would allow for only 224 students.
Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Committee Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) voted to send the program to the full School Board for a vote in March.
(1) comment
This article is virtually unintelligible. Supposedly, only 10 half-day classes supporting 320 students EXPANDS to 14 full-day classes that can only support 224 students. Say what?
And for 4 additional classes, they only need to hire 2 total teachers and 2 total assistants. So an assistant is apparently teaching a class all by herself.
Reading far, far between the lines, are there 20 half-day classes currently being offered in 10 classrooms? That would make sense if about 15 students/classroom is the norm.
And would 14 classes of full-time instruction, at roughly 15 per class, accommodate ~210 students. But this still doesn't align with only 4 more adults (teachers+ assistants) to cover 4 more classrooms.
LCPS needs to fix is horrific instruction problem (see declining scores across the board) instead of thinking up new ways to fleece the taxpayers to grow it's empire and employ more ineffective adults.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.