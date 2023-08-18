Students preparing to head back to school next week are invited to visit two churches, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Purcellville and St. James Episcopal Church in Leesburg, for a backpack blessing Sunday, Aug. 20.
Community members are encouraged to bring backpacks, laptop cases or briefcases to church for a blessing to carry them through the year.
St. Peter’s Church is also filling backpacks to give to those in need and is asking for donations to help provide the supplies. Items needed include lunchboxes, water bottles, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, highlighters, blue or black ink pens, staplers, wide rule spiral bound notebooks, scissors, and tissues. An Amazon school supplies list can be found here.
Any items purchased can be brought to St. Peter’s at 37018 Glendale Street.
St. Peter’s Blessing of the Backpacks will take place as part of the 9:30 a.m. service. The community is invited to stay after the service for an ice cream social.
“This is a way to let the students and faculty know they are not alone as they begin a new year,” St. Peter’s Friar Tom Simmons stated. “We hope you’ll come celebrate the beginning of a new school year with us, receive a blessing and a prayer. And enjoy some ice cream too.”
St. James’ Blessing of the Backpacks will take place during the 10 a.m. service held at 8 Cornwall St. N.W.
