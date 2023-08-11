Ninety students gathered at Gateway Community Church in South Riding this week for the kickoff summer camp event held by a new nonprofit, the South Loudoun Youth Chorale.
The organization was founded by Loudoun County Public School music teacher Erik Jacobs and former division music teacher Laura Lazarevich to help young musicians to become leaders in their music programs, engage children of all backgrounds though educational initiatives, and connect the community through inspiring performances.
“The first part of our mission is to try to build and develop leaders that can serve as ambassadors for music in their classrooms and at their schools,” Jacobs said.
This week’s summer camp marks SLYC’s first official event. Open to middle school and high school aged students of all skill levels, the camp began on Monday and will run all week with a free performance open to the public starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Gateway Community Church in South Riding.
While the camp is staffed by Jacobs and Lazarevich taking the lead over the larger ensembles, smaller breakout groups were coached by college-aged counselors with experience in music. Lead counselor Aydyn O’Brien, a rising senior attending Florida State University and studying music education, said the opportunity to work with students was a great fit for her summer. She said Jacobs and Lazarevich reached out to her to help since she was one of their former students and she jumped at the chance.
Jacobs said the idea for the organization was born during COVID when he and Lazarevich saw a lot of students drop out of music programs as remote learning made it harder to be engaged.
“When we came back to in person learning, enrollment numbers in classes were just so low,” he said. “We looked around and we saw that a lot of our friends and colleagues that are just super talented dedicated teachers ended up taking part time [jobs], they would get de-staffed and a once thriving full time choral music program was now split between two schools. Some choir teachers started teaching PE and we wanted to see if there’s anything we could do to help build back those programs and be an asset to the music programs that were trying to develop their numbers post pandemic.”
He said it was important to SLYC to work with the school division instead of supplanting it. To be a part of the group, students need a recommendation from a music teacher or to be part of school music group.
“Our goal is to partner with schools,” Executive Director Lisa Newton said. “We want to be that leg to take them to the next level.”
After the inaugural concert this Friday, Newton said the chorale’s season will kick off with auditions open to the public until Sept. 9. Rehearsals will be held Monday evenings at Gateway Community Church. She said the chorale will hold two concerts a year: one in December and one in May.
If a student is accepted after their audition, the enrollment fee is $400 per semester or $700 for the year. Jacobs said the nonprofit does not want anyone to miss out on the chorale experience because of finances.
“We already have scholarships in place for students with financial need,” he said. “And a huge, huge goal of ours as we continue to expand is going to be much more active outreach in those areas of our community in Loudoun County and beyond where students may not have the accessibility to an organization like this. Whether its transportation, or financial needs, or just family support we want to be able to help those kids.”
