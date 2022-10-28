Parents faced with the possibility of their kids soon being sent to different schools are submitting their own ideas for new school attendance boundaries.
The school system has invited parents to come up with their own boundary proposals using the Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics tool provided by Virginia Tech.
Jonathan Weaver is one who has jumped at the opportunity to provide input.
The father of four kids, one in Loudoun County Public Schools, the rest to follow, lives in an area being looked at for attendance zone changes by the school division, called CL06.
CL06 in an area west of Leesburg that starts along Dry Mill Road and runs along Rt. 7 to the Rt. 9 interchange. It is made up of several subdivisions, including Roxbury Heights, Colts Run, Shenstone and Ketocktin Farm Estates.
He spoke up at an Oct. 18 public hearing on the issue and asked School Board members to take a second look at his area for what he said were problems beyond just the secondary school boundary adjustment.
Currently, Weaver’s children are zoned to attend Kenneth Culbert Elementary School near Hamilton, and J.L. Simpson Middle School and Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. His physical address puts him in Leesburg just over a mile from Loudoun County High School, and closer to Catoctin Elementary School where his son is enrolled under special exception, something he will have to do yearly for each of his children to attend the elementary school that is closer to their home.
He said he’s been in the attendance zone fight since 2020 when he first learned his son was slated to attend an elementary school 14 miles away.
“Potentially, I’m looking at, especially if this high school thing goes though, 48 exceptions to get those schools that are a mile from my house,” Weaver said.
According to his understanding of the policy that dictates special permission for a student to attend a school outside of their attendance zone, acceptance isn’t guaranteed each year and it’s not guaranteed for families. As his children grow, one year he could have one at Catoctin Elementary School and another 14 miles away. Likewise, when they start high school, he could have one at Loudoun County High School and another at Tuscarora.
“I’m just trying to figure out how to solve it,” he said.
Weaver is a structural engineer and works for the federal government as a contractor. He said he’s worked in logistics and worked through a lot of project management and said his job is to make things efficient.
“I just think we need to take a second and step back. It seems rushed. Let’s figure out the right solution,” he said.
He wants his attendance zone to get a second look by the school staff to not only fix some current boundary issues on the elementary level but to get it right for the future. He’s hoping his proposal for secondary schools will open the door for dialogue to fix the elementary boundary issues next year.
Weaver created his own attendance zone proposal and submitted it to the School Board in the hopes that John Beatty (Catoctin), his School Board representative will take a look at it and sponsor it so it can be presented as formal option.
He is proposing splitting his zone and blending them into surrounding attendance zones and attending the schools in those zones, Tuscarora and Smart’s Mill Middle for the right side, Loudoun County High School and J.L. Simpson Middle for the left, his side. He believes his plan will minimize traffic and reduce stress on bus drivers, both things he feels are important to consider. He expressed amazement that a traffic study hadn’t been done on the impacts the boundary adjustment could have.
Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said during the Oct. 18 meeting that a traffic study hadn’t been done because there was not a set plan in place yet.
Weaver said the proposed attendance zone changes for a couple of other areas within Leesburg, CL24 and CL22 should be looked at closer as well.
CL24 runs along King Street between Catoctin Circle SW and East Market Street and includes several developments including the future development of Virginia Village, which could potentially have 600 homes according to the Oct. 13 presentation. CL22 is a small section between Edwards Ferry Road and Market Street and west of Plaza Street and is currently zoned for Loudoun County High School.
“They’ve missed this low hanging fruit. You have CL22 here and … basically the two they are currently moving [CL06 and CL24] saves roughly 90 seats, maybe 100 in Loudoun County High School. But moving CL22 saves 107 seats,” Weaver said.
Weaver pointed out that a small corner of CL24 is currently a walk zone for Loudoun County High School. He thinks keeping it zoned for Loudoun County High School will ultimately prevent transportation issues because that will avoid busing kids through Leesburg on King Street to Tuscarora High School, a street he noted was already taxed with high traffic volume. He also noted plans need to be made that reduce the stress on bus drivers.
At both attendance zone meetings, Director of Planning Services Beverly Tate noted that attendance zone changes are guided under Policy 6530, which lists facilities, proximity, community, accessibility, stability and cluster alignment as some of the criteria considered when looking at changes. Also noted were neighborhood impacts, long-range capital plans, socioeconomic characteristics of the school population and the overall impact on students and families.
Weaver said he’s dealt with this before with the elementary school zoning issue and said it seemed like in their zones case, the criteria from the policy wasn’t being considered.
“I’m kind of wearing a lot of hats, I look at it from a kid’s perspective. How do you get attached to a school when you could be pulled from it next year? That is really hard. From a parent’s perspective, you want your kids to be really involved because that is going to be a great school. But if we are shipping kids across, in this case multiple zones you are going to lose participation,” he said. “I’ll tell you right now, and I made this point at the meeting, we go to Loudoun County High School, It’s a block away. We go to the games; my kids love it. We are going to continue to go to Loudoun County, it’s just going to be harder.”
He pointed out the drive across town to Tuscarora would be harder because it’s not as easy to get to.
He also said out the hat he wears as a taxpayer. “If you have bus routes already going through an area, and you are running bus routes in a different direction to go to a different school that is a missed opportunity.”
He understands the difficulty in the task and that not everyone is going to be happy but wants to help find the most effective and most efficient way.
“To me just doesn’t make sense logically, but I’m also not trained in this area, and I respect what they are doing tremendously. But there are a few areas that don’t make sense and that is why I’ve asked for a deeper dive and why I will continue to participate in these meetings,” Weaver said.
He has submitted his proposal to the School Board and has been emailing with Beatty.
“For me this a 20-year relationship and I’m very interested in working to develop a long term, sustainable solution. Let’s do it right and avoid doing this again in the future,” Weaver said.
The next secondary attendance zone meeting is a School Board work session on Nov. 1 at 6:30.
Anyone may create a map of a boundary zone they feel would be helpful. Plans must be submitted to a School Board member for approval before they can be shared at meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.