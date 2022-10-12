10 Loudoun County Public School names have been flagged as having a potential Confederate or segregationist associations and name changes have been recommended.
But before that work begins, the School Board will update its overall school naming policy.
School Board on Tuesday was presented with the 10 school names and given the opportunity to ask questions of Black History Committee, Friends of the Thomas Balch Library members Larry Branch and Steve Hammond and Edna Johnston of History Matters LLC, a group contracted by the county to research school name recommendations.
Kevin Lewis, chief operations officer for Loudoun County Public Schools, said the goal was to present the board with the information about the 10 school names so the board could help the staff decide which schools to start with.
Branch said of the process, “we did our comparison with the criteria given to us and then we looked at overall the life of that particular person. All we had was dates and raw facts provided to us. We looked over time, where did that person go with respect to those criteria?” he said. “Everyone lives a beautiful life and they do the best they can with the information they have. … All we can do is look at where they started and where they ended up with respect to a certain subject. We did our best to ask, ‘did this move in the right direction we want. Is it something we want to celebrate in the public space today?’”
Branch said the team was looking at where the county has been and where it is today and if the infrastructure represents society as a whole and how it can be improved.
“These are observations not recommendations, when the names were originally selected, they didn’t have all the voices at table. As I think about the next steps, I think about who are the right people to have at the table? We are willing to be there with you as you think about this. But it has to be a step people feel vested in to make decisions down the road,” Branch said.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said it’s an important discussion and it’s important to have the community involved.
The flagged schools are Ball’s Bluff Elementary, Belmont Ridge Middle, Belmont Station Elementary, Emerick Elementary, Frances Hazel Reid Elementary, Hutchison Farm elementary, Mercer Middle, Moorefield Station Elementary, Seldens Landing Elementary and Sully Elementary School.
The School Board was briefed on changes made to the division’s naming policy, which included the addition of a section that deals with renaming school facilities. It also includes parameters for who is to be included in the renaming committee, the process to start the review including public comment and research by a third party and submission to the School Board among others. The revised policy is scheduled be voted on by the full board on Oct 25. Once it passes, the renaming process for the 10 schools will begin.
In June 2020, the division began talking about ways to combat systemic racism and has been under contract with History Matters LLC to research school names in the district. The name review was divided into three phases, phase one is names with a potential association to the Confederate cause, including people who lived in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries when slavery was accepted and part of the economic, cultural and pollical systems in Virginia. Phase two includes schools named after people and phase three is schools named for places, ideals or inanimate objects.
The first 10 names are part of phase one.
This is a classic example of why the BOS cannot do as promised and reduce the personal property tax rate which has an impact on people up and down the economic scale. What they are doing has little impact on the actual operation of county level services yet it costs a lot of time and money for people to do the research and eventually make recommendations. We need to get rid of this BOS as soon as is possible.
I'm glad LCPS is doing this. And kudos to Mr. Marshall for opposing the idea that someone has to be dead for five years to have a school named for them. I'd like to see a school named ro4 Leslee King. (But she's only been dead for a year.) She was a great American who withstood unprecedented attackw by extremists while serving on the LCPS school board. I can't think of a better person to have a school named after her.
How sad that the LCSB is making this a higher priority than ensuring the children are being taught the basics, solving the staffing crisis, and 100 other matters that should be higher on the list.
I am sure these woke members will sleep tonight knowing that the usage of time, resources, and taxpayer money that went into this "exhausting" research and all of the work post-renaming will now make that 1 person who was offended by that awful Hutchinson or awful Mercer, is now happy. Racism is over everyone!
