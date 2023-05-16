Seven Loudoun County Public Schools employees were honored May 9 for the 2023 Human Resources and Team Development Recognition Awards.
The seven staff members were given awards for attendant, driver, custodial, food services, information technology, maintenance and safety.
Sun "Sunny" Yi from Pinebrook Elementary School was awarded Attendant of the Year, Derek Summers from Lucketts Elementary School was awarded Custodial Employee of the Year, and Bosede “Grace” Ajila from Discovery Elementary School and Riverside High School was awarded Driver of the Year.
Food Services Employee of the Year was given to Alexandra Adams from Horizon Elementary School, Information Technology Employee of the Year was given to Randy White from Tuscarora High School, Jeffrey Myers from Briar Woods High School was given Maintenance Employee of the Year and Aaron Carter from Belmont Ridge Middle School was awarded Safety Employee of the Year.
This is the third year the recognition program celebrates staff nominated by colleagues and community members for their professional excellence and efforts “to move the division forward in achieving its goals,” according to the announcement.
