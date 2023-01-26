As the school division prepares to open MS-14 in the fall of 2024, division staff is proposing opening the school with only sixth and seventh grades as part of an effort to relieve crowding at surrounding schools and avoid a temporary attendance zone change.
At Tuesday, Jan. 24 School Board meeting Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis and Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis presented the “Intermediate School” plan for the Independence High School/Brambleton Middle School attendance zone. The plan has MS-14 opening to sixth and seventh grade students only, placing eighth grade students at Brambleton Middle School along with an annex for ninth grade students who would be otherwise attend Independence High School, and leaving tenth through twelfth grade students at Independence.
Lewis said the plan addresses overcrowding that will happen between the opening of MS-14 and HS-14, a future high school scheduled to open in the fall of 2028, as well as avoid a temporary school attendance zone change that was scheduled for the spring.
Lewis said the plan allows ninth grade students to still be part of the high school community while at Brambleton, which is across the street from Independence High School. Lewis said they could still participate in extracurricular activities, sports and pep rallies.
Ellis said depending on students’ schedules, they may still have classes at the high school on some days in their block schedule, but said those details are still being worked out.
“We do believe it’s a better experience for students and its manageable for the division,” Lewis said. He said there won’t be any transportation challenges if the plan is put in place.
Ellis said they have not heard feedback from the community about the plan, but said emails were being sent that night to let the public know the conversation was coming.
Lewis said the alternative, if the public and School Board don’t like the intermediate plan, would be a quick attendance zone change in the spring.
The School Board is scheduled to vote on the proposal Feb. 14.
