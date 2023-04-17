Loudoun County Public Schools has once again been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, named as a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence.
It’s the twelfth consecutive year the division has received the award.
The division is one of 74 organizations nationwide, and the only school system to have been recognized for over 10 years.
Some of the division’s key accomplishments include saving over $7.2 million on energy costs and avoiding 490,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions over the past 30 years, achieving ENERGY STAR certification at 26 schools across the division, and achieving a perfect score for the ENERGY STAR Decarbonize Your Design Challenge, which demonstrates excellence in energy efficiency and CO2 reduction designs, according to a press release.
“Your application stood out among many highly competitive submissions this year, demonstrating exemplary commitment and dedication to leadership in energy efficiency,” ENERGY STAR Commercial and Industrial Branch Chief Cindy Jacobs stated.
For more information go to LCPS.org.
