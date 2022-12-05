Following the release of the findings of the special grand jury report on the investigation in the Loudoun County Public School’s sexual assault scandal, the School Board leadership released a statement noting the eight-month probe found no criminal conduct, but pledging to address the panel’s “serious” criticisms.
The statement, under the signatures of Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Vice Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), was released Monday afternoon, hours after the grand jury report was publicly published.
“In spite of the recent allegations leveled against Loudoun County School Board (LCSB) members and Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) employees over the past several months, we are pleased that the Special Grand Jury’s extensive investigation found no evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone within LCPS, and not a single indictment was filed as a result of this lengthy process,” they stated.
They stated that the original foundation of the investigation—an allegation that the school division “covered up a sexual assault on school grounds for political gain”—was unfounded.
“To the best of our knowledge, this allegation was not true, and, after conducting an eight-month investigative process, during which it had the ability to interview any LCPS employee, Board member, and any other individuals beyond the LCPS community it deemed relevant, and during which it had access to virtually any LCPS record that was not otherwise legally privileged, the Special Grand Jury neither cited any evidence to support this serious allegation nor made any such conclusion in its Report,” they wrote.
Specifically, the report found that administrators did not inform School Board members about the transfer of the sexual assault suspect to a new school where he committed a second assault or about the link between the two sexual assaults.
However, the special grand jury report highlighted instances throughout the investigation when jurors claimed school administrators, particularly the division counsel, attempted to stymy their work—including to the point of considering charges on that count.
“Unlike federal law, no Virginia statute explicitly addresses witness tampering, and the Virginia obstruction of justice statute does not cover this fact pattern. For those reasons, we are unable to consider an indictment against the LCPS division counsel,” according to the report.
Morse and Serotkin said the School Board will discuss the findings of the report, which includes criticisms of the conduct of Superintendent Scott Ziegler and other administrators, as well as eight recommended policy changes.
“This broad use of the special grand jury investigative process did, however, yield a Report that contains several criticisms of LCPS employees and processes within the Division that are quite serious. We are placing this on our next Board agenda for immediate discussion to reflect on these recommendations and take action as determined by the full Board,” they wrote.
The rape & sexual assault of LCPS students were egregious. But I believe LCPS learned its lesson long before the Grand Jury Report was issued today. There must be better monitoring of LCPS restrooms & hallways, so that crimes such as those committed by the LCPS Rapist never happen again. To the victims & their families, please accept my best wishes on your journey of healing.
