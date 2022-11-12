The county School Board on Thursday presented its legislative priorities to members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation their annual breakfast meeting.
“These are important topics as you get down to Richmond to reflect back on the values provided by Loudoun County Public Schools. We wanted to make sure you knew where our emphasis was,” School Board Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said.
Among the top policy priorities are funding to address student mental health needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuation of free school meals, and the prompt reporting of student or school employee arrests.
On the latter, the division wants notification within 24 hours or the next business day.
“This is an important topic for Loudoun County Public Schools. What we are requesting is mandatory notification, verifiable communication via email and certified mail of any reports of an arrest of a student or employee … that will enable us to rapidly respond to any needs that may occur coming out of such an arrest and to take the appropriate actions immediately,” Morse said.
The School Board is also asking to remove the support cap, a restriction put in place during the recession, that “disproportionately limits local capacity to serve students with special needs,” according to a pamphlet outlining the school division’s 2023 legislative program. It also is seeking increased commitments to the teaching profession, including adding more incentives for potential teacher candidates to enter the profession, including waivers for college tuition and room and board and expanding funding for teacher mentorship programs. Additionally, the board is hoping to send the message that teachers and staff need to be paid competitively. It supports the continued use of the regional Cost of Competing Adjustment rather than basing state contributions to teachers pay on average salaries across Virginia.
The School Board also supports overhauling the state public education funding model, continued funding for affordable universal access to high-speed broadband, dual enrollment opportunities, supporting a balanced assessment model to measure student learning as well as training for school divisions staff on how to interpret and use student data.
Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis said, while the school division support’s Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s urging to raise SOL scores by the next test administration in May, administrators also know support is needed to continue to raise the bar.
Other state policy positions supported by the division include ensuring school resource officers have consistent standards, changes to Virginia law that allow students with disabilities to get the same Advanced Studies Diploma as students who can take physical education classes, allowing the School Board to keep any unspent money from its operating budget from one fiscal year to the next, pre-kindergarten for all, developing a formal process to fund important programs mandated by the legislature, funding for a pilot to provide hazing education, creating a regional governing board to oversee policy and administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, addressing the teacher and substitute shortage and state funding for electric buses and related infrastructure throughout the state.
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) told the story of Potomac Falls High School graduate Adam Oakes, who died in 2021 after a hazing incident at Virginia Commonwealth University. The Love Like Adam Foundation has been partnering with the division to bring education and awareness to hazing at the secondary level. Reaser said the division supports funding for a formal pilot program to teach education around hazing across the commonwealth.
Federal policies supported by the board include changes to Title IX that strengthen and restore protections against sexual harassment, sexual violence and sex-based discrimination, lift restrictions of the E-rate program—a program that provides discounts for telecommunications, internet access and internal connections to eligible schools and libraries. The School board supports policy change to remove or amend limitations on the program that restricts school divisions’ ability to expand their Wi-Fi footprint or deploy hotspots, and an expansion of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs in county high schools.
Superintendent Scott Ziegler thanked attendees and said Loudoun County Public Schools is fortunate to have such access to the elected officials.
“I can get in a meeting, a phone call, a face to face with everyone from federal senators to Jennifer Wexton to our local representatives and our state delegates and state senators. Because of that, a lot of our legislative initiatives get through at the state level,” Ziegler said. He said having that kind of access benefits the students.
State Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33) shared what the broadband advisory council had been doing to expand access to broadband, including making major investments over the past several years in expanding access and affordability.
“Just to give you an example of how much we’ve invested in Virginia, in 2016 we had $1 million to spend for the entire commonwealth,” Boysko said. “As of now, with the leveraging of our federal dollars thanks to our legislators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as the resources we’ve put in from the state and private funds we have invested $2.4 billion dollars.”
Boysko also said she would continue to work with the LGBTQ community and continue to watch what is going on with policies around transgender students, as well as keeping an eye on the social studies curriculum to make sure the history of all types of people are being told.
“When we tell the whole story, we are better able to understand one another and treat each other with kindness and respect,” Boysko said.
Del. David Reid (D-32) noted that he is the only member of the Loudoun delegation on a Appropriations Committee and said he takes the responsibility to heart. He said last year he submitted $6 billion in budget amendments, most of which was education related.
He addressed the teacher shortage across the state and said he has legislation that would create a mentor program he’s hoping Republicans will be interested in.
He also urged the board to continue to encourage students to look at other paths that don’t involve a four-year college degree.
“We have nursing programs, machinist programs and welding programs … we have to be sure we are encouraging children to have different paths to success which you can now actually be successful and live in places like Loudoun County if you are choosing not to go to college,” he said.
The breakfast was held at the Academies of Loudoun’s Culinary Arts department and prepared by students in the program.
School Board members in attendance included Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles), Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn), and Tom Marshall (Leesburg). Newly elected School Board member Erika Ogedegbe, who take Marshall’s seat, also attended.
Also in attendance were Del. Irene Shin (D-86) and representatives from the offices of delegates. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), Wendy Gooditis (D-10) and Karrie Delaney (D-67), U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA), and Wexton’s office. And student school board members from high schools across the county and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology took part.
