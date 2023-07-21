Loudoun Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) has announced his office’s annual Back-to-School Supply Drive for the Sterling community.
In a press release his office pointed out back-to-school costs can be challenging even for families not already struggling financially, and worse for those who are, creating a barrier to learning.
The office is seeking businesses to serve as drop-off locations for donations, or interested in hosting a supply drive among employees. In particular the office is hoping to collet backpacks, writing utensils, paper items like loose-leaf paper and notebooks, glue and tape, rulers, erasers, binders, safety scissors, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, and calculators.
To host a drop-off location or donation drive, email Tianni.Ivey@loudoun.gov.
I understand the temptation to merely announce things for political publicity but the model for serving the poor in LCPS has already been put into place. It just needs an advertising boost from the BOS. Wegmans, GSA and LCPS have a program (there are archived photos of myself and Dr. Hatrick at Loudoun Now to prove it) whereby principals from ANY LCPS school can give a family a referral to go to any GSA store and get a $25 Wegmans debit card and clothing from the cashier at any GSA store. The system of obtaining support from our quite generous local grocery and GSA stores in my opinion and experience is available - all it takes is some EFFORT! Maybe the BOS should support local charities at least as much as openly and aggressively take down one hundred year old statues nobody even notices anymore! :-)
Just imagine how much the community could have benefited from the tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars Saines and the other (d)s wasted on that luxury vacation to Africa.
We deserve better. Vote these leaches out!
His $60,000 trip to Ghana would have paid for a lot of backpacks. The county needs an Inspector General office to be a watchdog for these wasteful trips.
