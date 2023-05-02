Rockridge High School was recognized as a Premier Community for Theatre Education by the Educational Theatre Association. The school was one of 25 nationwide and the only school in Virginia to receive the designation.
Rock Ridge Theatre Teacher and Producing Artistic Director Tony Cimino-Johnson said its because of the leadership of the school principal John Duellman, “that allows us to create and innovate, while providing the best possible theatre education for our students.” Cimino-Johnson said they were honored to be among “the first 25 schools designated as Premier Community for Theatre Education.”
The Premier Community for Theatre Education distinction is awarded to schools and districts that provide teachers and students with the resources to achieve at or above the standard as suggested by the National Core Arts Standards in Theatre. The award is a given on a rolling basis for three-year terms. This year’s distinction is for 2022-2025.
Go to schooltheatre.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.