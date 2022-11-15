Tiffany Polifko, the Republican-endorsed candidate for the Broad Run seat on the Loudoun County School Board, has been declared the winner in last week’s three-way race.
The announcement came late Monday afternoon, after the final tally of provisional and mail-in ballots showed her ahead by 135 votes.
Polifko will fill the final year of the unexpired term of Leslee King, who died last year.
According to the unofficial results, she got 6,663 votes, beating Nick Gothard, 6,528, and Andrew Hoyler, 5,561. Hoyler was the incumbent, appointed to serve in the seat until the special election.
The Electoral Board will certify the results Nov. 15. Polifko and Erica Ogedegbe, who won the special election in the Leesburg District, will take their seats following that action.
“I unapologetically stand for parental rights and curriculum free of identity politics. Children are the most important stake holders in our school system, and they will be my primary focus,” Polifko said in a written statement.
Nick Gothard conceded the race late in the afternoon.
“I am deeply humbled to have earned the trust and goodwill of thousands of voters in the Broad Run District,” Gothard said in a written statement. “I’m grateful for the tireless work and unwavering support of our team and supporters have put into this race. For everyone we fought for listened to and gave hope to: this is not the end. We built a broad pro-public education coalition that proved voters want representatives who will fight for everyone. We may have come up short this year, but I know this community will continue to fight for our true values. I’ll always be right by their side.”
Polifko thanked her opponents, Gothard and Andrew Hoyler and those who supported her campaign.
“This isn’t just about children and parents. Teachers educate our children. As a former special education teacher, I will stand with teachers to ensure they receive proper support, training, and compensation in their honorable profession,” she stated.
“Children are the future of our country. They deserve every chance of earning their American Dream by being provided with excellence in education and developing a strong work ethic. It was critical for the parents of Loudoun County to elect a school board member who will put our children’s education and safety first and eliminate political ideology and special interest agendas from the school day, and who will respect Parental Rights,” said Elicia Brand, President and Founder of Army of Parents and a Polifko supporter.
This article was updated 11/15 at 10:53 to correct the attribution of a quote.
