Over 50 community members, parents and students gathered Sept. 6 at Park View High School to share their thoughts on the design and specialized programs that should be included in the school’s rebuild.
The School Board last year approved a plan to replace the school, which opened in 1976, with a new building to be constructed on the same campus in Sterling Park.
Chief Operation Officer Kevin Lewis welcomed the group and introduced the architects from GWWO Architects—Principal Paul Hume, Project Manager Gretchen Wagner and Project Architect Josh Adcock—who will be working on the project, as well as several members of the division’s Support Services team.
Lewis said Hume, Wagner and Adcock were there to hear what the community wanted in the new space, envisioned as having two stories and a planned student body of 1,800.
Park View currently has a building capacity of 1,521 students and according to last year’s official enrollment count had 1,463 students. This year’s enrollment numbers have not yet been released.
Several attendees raised concerns over constraints of the county’s Zoning Ordinance and questioned whether the new school would have the same amenities as new schools in other areas of the county.
“My question is, if you are building a new school on 50 acres and Park View is only on 40 acres, that is 10 acres less. How are you going to be able to give us everything that we deserve for this school with 10 acres less space? It already seems like we are getting a little slighted,” one parent said.
“Once the money is put into this project this is kind of like our one shot. It’s going to be a long time before we are going to have any kind of credibility to say ‘oh we need this’ or ‘this needs to be expanded upon,’” parent Heather Earley said. “Our goal is to create a school and a campus that people are no longer transferring from but they are asking to come here. So, we need to be thinking about that and we need to make sure we are planning the size, the space and the accommodations. We’ve got to get this right because it’s going to be a long time before we can ask for anything again.”
Lewis said the construction team is confident they can build the school according to the community’s wishes. He said the site benefits from its topography—an almost perfectly flat rectangle—that allows them to more efficiently arrange the facilities than at other school sites.
“The key to that is our architects and engineers are going to do a fabulous job addressing that very question, and they are going to come back with concepts and our goal at that time is to not only share we can fit it all there but convince you it will be a working thing,” he said.
When questions were raised about the new Park View looking like schools built in other parts of the county, Lewis said there are educational specifications that all schools in Loudoun must meet and assured attendees that the new school would be within those standards
“You will have all the same amenities, the same auditoriums, the same classroom features, science rooms, art rooms all those things are done exactly the same by a set of specifications that we have provided to the architect,” he said. “So, you are guaranteed to get the same building we build in other places.”
Lewis addressed a student’s concern over the small size of Park View’s cafeteria and said the educational specifications dictate how large a cafeteria can be and said it would be based on the student body, meaning the new one will be much larger.
One parent expressed concerns over the athletic program during the rebuild and asked what the plan was for some programs since it was likely the football and other fields would be used to build the new school.
Lewis said the team was still working out that part, but said the goal was to not create hardships for students who want to participate in not only sports but also in other after school activities that could be impacted by construction.
Other parents asked about expanding Career and Technical Education opportunities at Park View to provide training in different trades for students.
“We are always going to need electricians, HVAC technicians, construction workers, roofers. Why can’t we get those programs at Park View? Because what if my child doesn’t want to go to college or university?” Wynona Heck asked, adding that the community is largely blue-collar workers.
A Park View school counselor reiterated the need for hands-on job training at the school, saying that some kids have to drop out of school because they have to get jobs to provide for their families. She asked for training at the school so students would want to keep coming to school and see how it helps their future while still providing for their families.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Neil Slevin agreed. He said that was the type of feedback they needed to hear.
Slevin also said they are looking at the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy and other programs at the Academies of Loudoun to see if it is possible to expand some career training programs or relocate them to schools like Park View. He said the call for more industry and trade programs is being heard across the county.
“While we definitely are looking at trades and industry, we also want to make sure that whatever we do for the community there are options for students that include the spectrum of opportunity,” Slevin said.
Another parent asked about adding a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps to the school to prepare students to go into the military or to join an officer training program.
Slevin said the division is interested in expanding its ROTC program to more schools but that project is on a waiting list.
Erin Bozeman, who graduated from the school in 1991, said she was tired of being looked down on for being a Park View grad and wanted to see a sense of pride returned to the school.
Marc Johnson, from the class of 1992, said he just wants to see the school get everything that western schools have.
He said when it was first built it was the “crown jewel," then as the county expanded, Park View was forgotten about.
“Let’s be frank, this school and this town became browner and so more of a reason to forget about us. And I say ‘us’ because I’m part of this community and I don’t care if it's brown, Black, white or whatever. My daughter will be here in two years. I want this school to succeed,” he said.
Hume, Wagner and Adcock have worked as a team on five high schools in the past seven years, according to Hume. He said the Baltimore, MD, firm has done 240 K-12 projects, mor ehtan 70 high school projects, and had 25 K-12 clients. He said all but one high school they worked on were on-site replacements.
Hume, Wagner and Adcock plan to create concepts over the next month or two based on what they heard from the community and using the division’s educational specifications. The next meeting will be sometime in late October or early November.
Construction is scheduled to begin during fall 2024. The school is expected to be complete by fall 2027 with athletic fields scheduled to be finished by 2028.
It's wonderful to see so many parents involved in the redesign of Park View High School. Let it not be said that LCPS doesn't value the input of parents. I wholeheartedly agree with lady who said everything must be done right. If necessities are overlooked in the new design, it will be very difficult to get them added at a later date. Good luck to everyone involved in reconstructing Park View High School!
