Parents of secondary students in Loudoun County Public Schools received emails from their students’ schools today, warning them of the dangers of fentanyl after recent news of drug overdoses in nearby school divisions.
The email described the division’s plan to combat overdoses on campuses and encouraged parents to talk to their children.
“The nation is facing a terrifying epidemic affecting young people… Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is often added to other drugs that look like something else has been in the news in recent days,” the email stated.
The email states when used correctly and under the use of a licensed medical professional, the drug can treat chronic pain after surgery. However, illicit fentanyl can be deadly, especially when added to other drugs like marijuana, cocaine or illegally sold medications without the user’s knowledge.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration there is high risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl. Forty-two percent of pills tested for the drug contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, which is considered a potentially lethal dose, according to the DEA.
Fentanyl is the primary cause of overdose deaths in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The email stated that every middle and high school in the division has Naloxone nasal spray or NARCAN, a medication used to quickly reverse an opioid overdose. All School Resource Officers carry it, there are trained personnel in every school to administer treatment, and additional training is in the works for athletic directors and directors of school counseling, according to the email.
The email encouraged families to talk to their children about the dangers of the drug and specifically stated that “any pill received from a friend, purchased online or on the street may be counterfeit and could contain fentanyl.”
On Monday, a student at Wakefield High School in Arlington County was found unconscious in a school bathroom, according to an email from the principal. Arlington County Police later said in a tweet it was an “apparent drug overdose.” The student was in critical condition on Tuesday.
Three teenagers overdosed in separate incidents in Prince William County in December, and one died, and Montgomery County Maryland school officials recently held a news conference addressing the growing problem after several students have died in recent months from suspected overdoses.
In Loudoun County, the Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office issued a warning about the drug on Jan. 22 after responding to two fatal overdoses suspected to involve opioids. The victims weren’t students.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages people to call 911 if they believe a person is experiencing an overdose.
(1) comment
Please train each middle and high school teacher to use the naloxone. Time is important...what I'd a resource office is out sick that day. Save lives by being prepared!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.