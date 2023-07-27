Two Loudoun theater organizations, Broadway Bound and Creative Stages, teamed up to create their first ever weeklong teen theater workshop at Rock Ridge High School, ending with a full-scale theatrical production.
Creative Stages founder Addie Schafer Benko said the Triple Threat Teen Intensive has been three years in the making.
The week-long workshop brings in students from eight Loudoun County high schools and includes master classes from seasoned professionals, an audition, and rehearsals and culminates with a full play.
She said students started last Saturday with a 12-hour day that involved auditions, being assigned a part and rehearsals and continued all week. The students will perform “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on July 29.
“It’s fast and furious, but the nice thing is, they get a lot of concentrated hours in a short period of time,” Benko said. “You think it’s high pressure, but a lot of hours together keeps the information retained longer.”
Benko said the production focuses more on storytelling and acting skills than on the technical elements, and said it is a high-quality show. She said it gives students with the performing bug a “sneak peak into what the performing world is like and how fast it can be,” noting it’s the same rehearsal process as Broadway shows.
The Loudoun native and former public school teacher started Creative Stages to build a theater support system she said she wished she had had in the county. Benko also is on the Blue Ridge Cappies committee, a nonprofit international program that recognizes, celebrates and provides learning opportunities for high school theater and journalism students.
She said, as a 2009 graduate of Briar Woods High School, she approached her guidance counselor with her dreams to go into performing arts and didn’t get a lot of advice.
She said a lot has changed since then, with more counselors directing students on the process of going into performing arts. She said she has no regrets for her experiences, just that she wishes she had known more. She decided to create a theater company to offer the quality of training students receive in New York City at Virginia prices to make it more accessible for all.
“Arts becomes a culture of privilege because it’s so expensive. When you apply to the top 10 music performance programs you are competing against people who have spent a lot of money on training,” she said.
Her goal in creating the theater company and collaborating for summer camps was to give students the chance to add more to their resume and to offer a creative intensive environment for kids who are ready for it.
"We are elated to join hands with Broadway Bound for this transformative venture. Our vision is to provide pre-professional training that hones the skills and passions of these young performers, fostering a strong foundation for their future in the theater arts,” she stated in press release.
Broadway Bound Executive Director Tony Cimino-Johnson, a teacher and artistic director at Rock Ridge High School, shared his excitement about the upcoming production following the workshop.
Benko said before the students perform on Saturday, they plan to announce next summer’s program dates. She said spots are already being snatched up, with half already taken.
The program is one of two performance camps offered at Rock Ridge. She said there are camps for students interested in performing arts for kindergarteners all the way through high school. She said they invite kids to come back to teach in camp when they go off to college.
Saturday’s performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will be July 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rock Ridge High School, 43460 Loudoun Reserve Drive in Ashburn.
Tickets are available online at rrpa.booktix.com.
