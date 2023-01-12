Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives are offering college, vocational, and trade school scholarships to public, private, and home-schooled high school seniors whose families receive electricity from electric cooperatives.
The cooperatives will send scholarship funds directly to recipients' chosen educational institutions for help with tuition, room and board, student fees, or books.
The NOVEC Scholarship Program will award 14 $1,500 college scholarships to qualified students in its service territory in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties and the City of Manassas Park. The overall outstanding student also will receive the $1,500 J. Manley Garber Scholarship, named for the late co-op board chair, for a total of $3,000 in college assistance.
NOVEC will also award a scholarship to a student who will attend a historically Black college or university, and one for a student who will attend a vocational or trade school.
Selection committees will choose students based on scholastic achievement, community service, work experience, and leadership skills. For more information, email scholarships@novec.com. Learn more and apply at novec.com/community/scholarships.cfm. Applications are due March 13.
The VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation will award $1,000 scholarships to high school and home-schooled seniors whose parents or guardians are members of NOVEC or one of 14 other electric cooperatives in Virginia, Delaware, and Maryland. The foundation will select recipients based on financial need, academic achievement, and personal statements.
Applicants must be entering college or a technical/trade school in fall 2023. More information about the application and guidelines is available at vmdaec.com/scholarship. Applications will open Jan. 30 and are due April 3. For more information, email scholarship@vmdaec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.