Students at Northern Virginia Community College’s Loudoun Campus got a look at internships and careers in IT and data centers as AFCOM Potomac kicked off its 2023 internship program Feb. 13.
AFCOM is a professional association for career advancement of IT and data center professionals, according to a press release. The internship program is centered around building the data center industry by offering scholarships to students at NOVA as well as offering summer internships that lead to jobs.
First Vice President of CBRE and AFCOM Potomac board member Stuart Dyer presented the CBRE Data Center Market Intelligence Report and gave the gathering of students and professionals a look at how the market is going to grow over the next 10 years and the critical need for the data center workforce to grow with it.
CBRE is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, according to a release. Dyer said AFCOM is building a bridge between academia and the data center industry by offering scholarships and internships.
Students take the data center operations class at NOVA at no cost with the scholarship, according to Dyer. Then through sponsorship dollars the students are given a paid 11-week summer internship with the goal of having those students hired in the data center industry by the end of it.
“The biggest challenge in the data center community has been workforce development. Finding enough people that have the skills and are prepared to walk in and add value in the data center arena,” Dyer said.
Dyer said they plan to fund at least 15 interns this summer through the Wendy Darling Scholarship, named after Dyer’s mother.
“She always had a real focus on my education and continue development so I’m proud to be able to give back in her name and make a positive impact on these students,” Dyer said.
The scholarship was created two and a half years ago and offered $2,500. Now, according to Dyer, it now has $20,000 to go toward scholarships for students in data center operations classes at NOVA.
Dyer said the goal is to continue to grow that amount and said every dollar donated goes to helping fund the students either to pay for their data center operations class at NOVA or to pay them as interns.
“Last year I’m proud to say we had 11 interns and out of the 11, eight of them got hired,” he said.
Dyer said last year was the first year AFCOM Potomac had established a working relationship with NOVA and said they are trying to provide a pipeline to the industry through scholarships and internships.
He said NOVA has recognized workforce development is a key issue to building the future of the data center industry.
“Teaching data center operations as part of a college curriculum is something very few people are doing, so we are on the cutting edge of this,” he said. “Northern Virginia is the biggest data center market on the planet by far…we are in the right place to do this. So, it’s how do we teach them the skills and the curriculum to go get an internship then enter the job force.”
AFCOM board member Paperfish Creative owner Jen Andos said they decided to hold the kick-off event at NOVA because of the school’s data center operations program.
“Students get certified as a data center operator and when they are done, they can get a job at a data center. Pretty much every kid that comes out of here comes out with a job,” she said.
She said they also wanted to let other students know what types of jobs are available for them in Data Center Alley.
“The DCO [data center operator] kids are perfect but also kids in all types of fields of study here at NOVA can work there. We need electricians, plumbers, cyber security, construction, physical security. There are a million options. We want to bring awareness to the jobs that are available here in Loudoun County,” she said.
Carrie Goetz, author of the book Jumpstart Your Career in Data Centers, told attendees she has worked in the data industry for 40 years and wrote the book to be a quick weekend read that provides students with the tools and information they need to get a job in a data center.
“It’s really hard to get people into the industry if they don’t know what it is, and there are a million onramps into the industry,” Goetz said. “I think that if we take out some of the intimidation and help people understand just the basics of what the industry is, you don’t have to know all the ins and outs, but just enough to get the depth and breadth.”
She said there are more jobs involved in the data center than just coding and said skilled trades are needed in building the massive centers as well as people involved with selecting sites, understanding the storage facilities and more.
“Once you understand how it all fits together than it demystifies the whole thing a bit,” she said.
For more information visit afcom.com/Potomac.
