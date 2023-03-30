The Special Education Advisory Committee is accepting nominations of people who have gone above and beyond what is expected to be inclusive within the special education community.
The Recognition for Excellence in Supporting Special Education Awards honor those “who have gone above and beyond to foster meaningful inclusion that promotes adaptability, creativity, disability awareness, acceptance and peer-to-peer interactions for students with disabilities,” according to the committee.
Educators, students, programs, parents and community members who demonstrate excellence in the school system’s special education community can be nominated.
Nominations must be submitted by filling out the 2023 nomination form. Online nominations must be received by midnight March 31.
Nominations will be reviewed and selected by SEAC. Winners will be notified by the first week of May.
