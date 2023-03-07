A team of five students from Stone Hill Middle School in Ashburn won the Virginia State VEX Robotics Championship on Saturday.
Team 71999A-Patilies consisted of Safwaan Majid, Pratyay Jakkula, Maneesh Getni, Amogh Sarasam and Prateek Vadde all eighth graders and is coached by Kamran Majid.
Forty-eight middle school teams from across the state participated in the two-day tournament held at Meadows Event Park in Doswell. Teams had to build a robot from a kit then program it to compete against other teams in 90-second matches for points.
Next the team will compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship tournament in Dallas, TX, in April.
