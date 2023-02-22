Eighth grade advanced math students at Blue Ridge Middle School used their math skills to create scale models of everyday objects like a white board, die earring and street sign.
It was project-based learning or PBL for a unit in Joy Pritz’s geometry class.
Pritz, a teacher at the Purcellville school for the past eight years, said geometry lends itself to fun projects like this and allows more creativity from the students.
She said the project ideas come from the chapters in the geometry book, including about scale models. Pritz told her students to keep it simple and to find something out of a junk drawer or a random game piece.
“The kids love to do it. Their creativity is so amazing, I’ve been teaching here for eight years and every year I see something I never thought of,” she said.
She said although she told them to pick something simple, it involved more work than one would think. The project required measuring every aspect of the object, down to the font size of any logos then scaling it up or down.
“A lot of them had family help them. They got really creative and used things from around the house like random PVC pipes or wood,” she said. “They were being resourceful and creative and recycling.”
Dru Donohue, 14, chose the white board in Pritz’s class. He said after getting help from two other students to measure it, he used a smaller white board and cut it to fit the scaled down version.
Quinn Hetherington, 14, made a scaled-up version of one of her favorite earrings, a die.
She used modeling clay and measured the height and width of the square to make sure it matched. She said the hardest part was finding the right sized wire to match her real earring.
Ethan Burget, 14, made a scaled-down street sign. He said he got the idea from an old street sign his mom got that had his sister’s name on it. He pointed out he used the exact metal and font as the original sign for his very, very tiny sign.
He said on his first attempt, he got the spacing wrong on the letters. The second attempt, it was slightly out of proportion, which required him to make adjustments.
“I made this in two attempts. It only took me 20 minutes,” he said.
Claire O’Connor, 14, made a scaled-down cake box. She said she used the carboard from the original box and printed off scaled-down versions of the packaging.
Henry Nardiello, 14, made a scaled-up version of a blue Joy-Con, game controller from his Nintendo Switch, out of modeling clay.
Pritz said other projects include a scaled-up Rubik’s cube that actually works, and a Magic 8 Ball made out of cake. She said she graded the cake on the spot and then everyone got to eat it.
“My expectation is, as long as it looks ok and the math matches up, it counts,” she said.
Students can take their project home or leave it at school on display in the class or in the library.
Pritz said she still has projects from students over the past eight years in her classroom. She said she loves to do projects like the scale models because they help her students see real life applications of math.
“I hear back from students who enjoyed geometry and appreciated the push of the class, and because of that they are doing better in their high school math course,” she said.
Asked what advice they would give to next year’s geometry students who will be undertaking the same project, Margaret Enloe, 14, said “don’t procrastinate.”
“Remember you are going for a grade, not perfection,” she added.
“Choose something easy. It takes longer than you think,” Diana Leskiv, 14, said.
