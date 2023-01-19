Foxcroft School has received a $22 million gift to support the construction of a STEAM wing on the Middleburg-area campus. It is the largest gift made to the all-girls school by living donors in its 108-year history.
The grant was made by members of the Mars family who graduated from the school, Victoria Beth Mars and Pamela Mars Wright and their daughters Bernadette Schuetz Russell and Charlotte Audrey Rossetter.
The creation of a Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math wing is part of Foxcroft’s $65 million, 10-year “Building for Our Future” campaign.
“For a family to come together and give a transformative gift like this because they see the current and future possibilities of the school is amazing. This gift will create new learning spaces and laboratories that reflect best practices for teaching girls the way they learn best, which is at the heart of Foxcroft’s mission,” Head of School Cathy McGehee stated.
Russell also serves on the school’s board of trustees.
“The four of us—my mother Victoria, my aunt Pamela, my cousin Charlotte, and myself—feel very strongly about the school and our experiences there and believe in the need to give back and help the school advance,” she stated. “We made this gift because we believe in women supporting women, in investing in the place that is important to us, and in inspiring others to join in support of this vital effort to help our school reach its campaign goal.”
Victoria Beth Mars and Pamela Mars Wright previously served on the board and have regularlyshared their experiences and expertise as leaders of Mars, Inc., one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., with the school community.
“These two generations of women epitomize Foxcroft's legacy of educating girls who will become tomorrow's leaders, solve real-world problems, and who will make a positive impact on the world,” Board Chair Kate Hasting stated. “Victoria, Pamela, Bernadette, and Charlotte have ensured that our facilities will be equipped with the resources, technology, and physical spaces to reflect better our pedagogy and curriculum for the future of our girls. On behalf of the Foxcroft Community, we are forever grateful for the Mars family’s vision in making such a positive impact on our school.”
The Building for Our Future Campaign seeks to provide state-of-the-art facilities for Foxcroft students to develop 21st-century skills through inquiry-based learning and includes renovation to the schoolhouse, the school’s main academic building, and the music building, and the construction of the Ruth T. Bedford Performing Arts Center in addition to a STEAM wing.
Learn more at foxcroft.org.
