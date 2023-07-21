The Lower Loudoun Girls Softball League awarded its 2023 Kevin Fannon Memorial Scholarships to four players.
Emma Meehan and Anna Vayo graduated from Potomac Falls High School this spring. Meehan will attend the University of Virginia, while Vayo will attend James Madison University.
Itzel Cona and Marin Nicholson both graduated from Park View High School. Chona will attend Radford University and Nicholson will attend West Virginia University.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must have participated in at least three seasons of LLGSL house league softball and/or two years of LLGSL travel softball, expect to graduate from high school the year of the award, and plan to further their education by attending a college, university, or trade or vocational school within six months of the award.
“All of us at LLGSL are extremely proud of this year’s recipients,” President Jodi Sweeney said. “Many of us have watched these young women grow up on our fields. We are honored to be a small part of their future success by providing some financial support as they take their next steps.”
The Kevin Fannon Memorial Scholarship was created in 2022 to honor a beloved LLGSL coach who died in 2020. Fannon was known for his exuberance on and off the field and his love of the game. LLGSL hopes to continue his legacy by rewarding young women for their team spirit and sportsmanship.
LLSGL has been encouraging young women to play softball in eastern Loudoun for more than 30 years. Learn more at LLGSL.org.
