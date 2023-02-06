We’ve all heard of the Super Bowl, but have you heard of the Souper Bowl that is put on by Lovettsville Elementary?
The Souper Bowl is a two-week food drive that is the brainchild of the school’s P.E. teacher, Hugh Brockway.
Brockway has organized the drive with the fourth and fifth grade students every year for the past five years to coincide with the big game.
Lovettsville Elementary is part of the Fuel Up to Play 60 Program, a national initiative sponsored by the National Dairy Farmers and the National Football League that encourages students, parents and educators to build healthier communities. Brockway has been involved in the program for the past 12 years and said he’s the “unofficial liaison” encouraging other schools to get involved with it.
He said one of the goals of the program is to encourage kids to do something positive in their community through healthy eating. That, coupled with the excitement the kids always showed around the Super Bowl, is where the Souper Bowl food drive was born.
For two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, Brockway has boxes outside the gym decorated in the colors and logos of the two teams competing in the game. This year it’s the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Students bring in non-perishable food items to donate and put them in the boxes of the team they’re rooting for in the actual Super Bowl. Each day students count the items and announce who is winning on the morning news show.
Fifth grader Zoey Schutte said as soon as she gets to school and unpacks her backpack, she heads down to the gym to count the food.
“It’s exciting. I like seeing how much it changes each day and how much more gets added on,” Schutte said.
She said last year she got to help announce the numbers on the morning show, so this year she thought she’d help out by counting the food.
She said Friday was probably the biggest increase they had seen so far, almost doubling their number from the day before.
“I like helping people because some people just don’t have enough money to take care of themselves, and I think this is a really cool opportunity to help people,” Schutte said.
Schutte said she’s rooting for the Phillies because her favorite team, the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t playing this year. If the Lovettsville Souper Bowl is any indication of how the real Super Bowl will go, the Phillies are going to win.
Participation in the food drive is completely optional, but Brockway said the kids get really excited about it and when they bring in items, they make sure he sees them put it in their team’s box.
He said initially it started with soup as a play on the word “super” but over the years kids asked if they could bring in other non-perishable items, so he said, “of course, bring it in!”
“We dramatically build it up, we talk about the score, and we do drum rolls, and it gets them excited,” he said. “But we remind them no matter who wins, our community is the one that wins, and they truly believe that. That is something we do in P.E. as well. We think beyond the school and see what more we can do that is positive.”
Assistant Principal Ashley Barkley said it’s exciting to see the kids get into it. She said every class joins in with the drum roll when the score is announced on the morning announcements. She said the drumroll can be heard throughout the school.
“It’s good to see the kids understanding that they can do something outside of the school that impacts the whole community,” Barkley said.
The donations benefit the Western Loudoun Food Pantry, which is housed in the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Lovettsville.
“The donations go right back to our community. They don’t go to some other place. They are really helping their classmates,” Brockway said.
Last year the students brought in 650 items over the course of the two-week drive. This year, Brockway said they don’t have a specific goal but said after four days they already had 300 items. He’s hoping to see that number only grow as the drive continues this week.
Brockway said Fuel up to Play 60 has posted about the Lovettsville Food drive on their Facebook page and other schools across the country have created their own Souper Bowl. Other elementary schools in Loudoun, like Waterford and Potowmack, have also created their own drive with the Super Bowl theme.
“It started out small and has grown into this. Once we announce it, it’s on autopilot, you couldn’t stop it if you tried. The kids are excited, and it builds positive culture in school, and it all comes back to the community,” he said.
“We look forward to getting those kinds of major infusions every once in a while,” Western Loudoun Food Pantry Director Nancy Spannaus said. “This is one of them which we will undoubtedly reap several boxes of soups and have those be on our shelves for as long as it’s needed.”
Western Loudoun Food Bank was founded by parent liaisons in 2005. They rely fully on donations and volunteers. Spannaus said currently their shelves are a little bare after they had record numbers of people stop by last week.
She said they helped 27 families, but that number didn’t include other groups and organizations that stopped by to get food last week. She said on average they serve about 50 people a week, but this past week served around 100.
Like other food banks across the county, Spannaus said, they have seen an increase in needs, but said fortunately they haven’t seen a decrease in donations.
“Most places are having difficulty getting donations, but over the last six months we have seen a significant outpouring of unexpected financial and in-kind donations,” Spannaus said.
She said several food pantries expect a huge increase in need again in March as SNAP benefits are reduced.
Spannaus said the Souper Bowl food drive will be a good infusion to the pantry and said she is incredibly grateful.
The Lovettsville Elementary food drive ends Feb. 10. The final tally will be counted to see which team wins. The food will then be taken to the pantry.
