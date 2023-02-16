Applications the application period is open for the 2023 Loudoun Youth Leadership Program.
Sponsored by Loudoun Youth Inc., the week-long program designed to introduce students to leadership concepts and to provide exposure and interaction with area business, government and community leaders.
Participates may choose one of two sessions on either July 10-14, or July 31-Aug. 4. The program is open to all rising high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors, public or private, who live in Loudoun County.
Participants will learn leadership skills, observe leadership in action with business and civic leaders from around the county, as well as take part in interactive team building experiences.
Applications will be accepted until March 10 at loudounyouth.org. Tuition is $495 per student. Financial aid is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.