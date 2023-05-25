Junior’s Zoe DeWitt, of Stone Bridge High School and the Academies of Loudoun and Jagadeepram Maddipatla of Rock Ridge High School were given special awards at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas Texas.
DeWitt won first place from the Central Intelligence Agency in the Behavioral and Social Sciences category for her research on the effect of Lion’s Mane mushrooms on socially isolated fruit flies.
Maddipatla won second place from the National Security Agency in the Embedded Systems category for designing and developing a computer chip that operates on light.
Aryaa Agarwal and Samantha Brown, seniors from Broad Run High School and the Academies of Loudoun, and Tyler Smith, a senior from Heritage High School and the Academies of Loudoun, also competed in the Regeneron ISEF finals.
Students moved on to compete at the Regeneron ISEF 2023 after winning a top prize at a local, regional, state or national science fair. To view the virtual project displays as well as a full list of award winners, go to projectboard.world.
