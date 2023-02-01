Samvrit Rao, 15, Rohan Kotla, 15, and Soham Jain, 16, might seem like typical teenage boys—they love to play video games and sports like basketball and row for their high school crew team. One was even in a rock band in middle school.
But where the “typical” wears off and becomes extraordinary is what they created in their spare time.
The three Loudoun County teens attend Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and are passionate about computer science and biology. They decided this past July to create an app to help children with social and cognitive impairments remember their daily schedule.
The idea was born because Kotla’s brother is autistic, and Kotla noticed he struggled to remember his schedule and would often get anxious and throw tantrums when he didn’t know what was happening next. He also noticed his parents found it difficult to share the schedule with his brother’s various caretakers throughout the day.
Kotla surveyed the special needs community in his area and said he found it was a common problem for families. He decided to see if he and his friends from school could find a solution.
“We wanted to figure out a way to address this problem by creating a simple, user friendly and adaptable app to assist those with special needs,” Kotla said.
He brought the idea to Rao and Jain because of their mutual interest in computer science and biology, and because they had worked together in the past and had a good dynamic, according to Rao.
All three boys regularly volunteer within their communities and are no strangers to helping those around them.
“One of the main goals for all three of us is, we not only wanted to make innovations and stuff, we also wanted to help our community. And as Rohan mentioned, it was a big community problem as well, so we just wanted to work together to help and alleviate and remedy this problem,” Rao said.
And that is what they did.
Completely on their own and working for countless hours last summer and fall they brainstormed, researched, created storyboards, designed, tested, fixed, re-tested and created RoutineRemind, an app that reminds autistic children of their daily schedule by using their parent or caregiver’s voice.
A parent or caregiver uploads the schedule for the day, then records their voice. Parts of the schedule are linked to key words and when the child asks for a reminder, for example “when do I swim?” the keyword “swim” is triggered, and the parent’s voice responds back with the time of that event.
Jain said as they researched, they learned that not only did therapists recommend a visual schedule, but that often autistic people relied on reassurance from hearing their parent’s voice.
They decided to combine the two in creating the app.
Jain said the voice aspect of their app is what sets it apart.
All three boys said the internet was their mentor, as they learned “on the fly” creating the app.
“We all have a basic foundation of several coding languages, and through this process we were able to gain more skills and apply them along the way,” Kotla said.
“We had some technical issues along the way, obviously we were making an app and it was our first time making such an extensive app, but we worked through them and used our resources,” Jain said.
They said their passion to create something that would help others pushed them.
Kotla said they’ve done preliminary testing with his brother but they want to do a pilot study within Loudoun County Special Education classrooms so they can fine-tune the app. The boys said they would love to see the app used by students in local classrooms by the time they are seniors in high school.
“We definitely want to keep it on a time frame…it would be really cool because we could have our actual app up and running in classrooms. That would be insane!” Rao said.
All three boys agreed the app would be free for everyone to use and hoped to make it available in multiple languages one day.
They said they want to expand it to help others with cognitive impairments like Alzheimer’s and said they’d like to see the app helping patients in nursing homes with their schedules and their medications.
As they boys fine-tuned their app over the summer, Jain learned about a competition called the Congressional App Challenge and encouraged the team to submit their app.
The Congressional App Challenge is a yearly, nationwide competition created in 2013 by the House of Representatives to encourage middle and high school students to learn code and increase their interest in STEM and computer science, according to the website.
The team entered their app in November and found out they were the winners from the 10th Congressional District from Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) on Dec. 22 on a video call. Rao and Jain were both in India, and Kotla was in Hawaii. The boys said they were under the impression they were being interviewed as part of the selection process but learned very quickly that their app had already won.
Wexton served as the co-chair of this year’s competition alongside Rep. Young Kim (R-CA-40).
“Winning the Congressional App Challenge is just our first step to making a more extensive impact,” Jain said. “We already surveyed community members when we were making it to see what we could do to make it better. But now that we have more outreach we are going to try to make sure it’s in autism classrooms and with different audiences.”
The boys are looking forward to the House of Code Reception this spring where they will get to mingle with other teams and members of Congress and demonstrate their app. Rao said he was excited to meet all the U.S. Representatives.
“We could even get one or two interested and we could pitch the app to them and their school districts. We could expand our reach outside of Loudoun County and Virginia to across the nation. The sky is the limit,” he said.
Kotla said he was excited to meet the other teams and network to possibly work together with them one day.
“It could be one big collaborative effort with one big team and combine all of our brains and stuff, and we could create something really cool,” he said.
Winning apps are displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and are featured on the House of Representatives’ website. Students from winning teams from each participating district will get to demonstrate their apps at the House of Code Capitol Hill Reception in April.
The 2022 competition was the largest to date, breaking previous records for submission by more than 500 apps. The 10th District received 25 submissions from 44 students, according to a press release from Wexton.
